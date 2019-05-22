Menu
High-school volunteer May (centre) channels Judith Durham with Whiddon staff in their Seekers theme day.
They'll never find another like May

22nd May 2019 10:00 AM
IN NATIONAL volunteer week, Whiddon Grafton would like to thank the team of volunteers who support residents at the aged care home for their dedication and the immense value they bring to the team.

Whiddon Grafton has a number of volunteers who support residents living at the home. They visit residents and provide an essential connection to the local community, assisting with culturally specific activities and entertainment, and providing pastoral care and support.

The role of the volunteer in any organisation is incredibly important and valuable, and in aged care it can heighten as volunteers support older people living in aged care to maintain their link to their local community.

"The services provided by volunteers enables residents to maintain links with the community and engage in a variety of life-enriching experiences,” said Sandra Osbourne, director of care services.

"We are indebted to the generosity of volunteers with the time that they give and the sharing of their many skills.”

May, a Grafton community member, school student and volunteer at Whiddon, is just one of the many wonderful people who donate their time to support residents.

She is a vision-impaired student from a local high school who first met the residents and team at Whiddon Grafton as a part of her compulsory work experience through school. Within minutes, May had everyone in the home curious about her braille books and writing tools, and by day two, was melting hearts with her talented vocals and beautiful singing.

May visits the home weekly and reads stories from her books, calls bingo, chats with residents and entertains with her musical talents. May played the role of Judith Durham when the home had a theme day based on '60s quartet, The Seekers.

"We all look forward to this talented, caring young lady visiting. She brings so much joy to our residents and we are all thrilled that she has become a regular volunteer,” Ms Osbourne said.

community national volunteer week volunteer whiddon group
Grafton Daily Examiner

