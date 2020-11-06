Menu
The fireworks go off as the action of sideshow alley continues at the Grafton ShowPhoto Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner
News

THEY’RE BACK: Show dates revealed for 2021

Adam Hourigan
6th Nov 2020 1:00 PM
THEY fell victim to the COVID-19 pandemic, but in a sign you can’t keep country folk down for long, our agricultural shows will return in 2021.

Next year’s country shows have been locked in after the NSW Government agreed to show-specific COVID safe guidelines

Maclean Show will be held on April 20-21 and Grafton will quickly follow on April 23 and 24.

Maclean Show president Brian Ferrie takes a look down the row in the poultry display.
Maclean Show Society president Brian Ferrie said the plan allowed for up to 5000 people, which would be more than enough.

>>> RELATED: Clarence shows cancelled by COVID

“That’s a lot of people on Maclean Showground,” he laughed.

Mr Ferrie said the news came as the committee began planning to make the show bigger and better with lots of drawcards and a headline act.

“We had Adam Eckersley and Brooke McClymont before and that went over really well, and we’ve got a couple of things in mind,” he said.

Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley entertained the crowd packed into the Maclean Showground grandstands at the 2019 Maclean Show.
“What this allows us to do is go ahead and book things in with some certainty.”

Mr Ferrie said with the loss of two shows in three years, it was important for the event to restart to give it continuity.

“We don’t want people to drop off, we have to keep them going,” he said.

“We’ll have all our horse events, showjumping and other competitions and I’ll be talking to the Showman’s Guild to get all the possible sideshows we can.”

Action from the Outback Spectacular Show which took centre stage on the Maclean Showground during the 2019 Maclean Show.
Mr Ferrie said organisers were excited to get on with planning, especially with recent upgrades at the venue, including a new pavilion, new roads and other improvements.

“It’s been absolutely fantastic the work we’ve had done here, and hopefully we might even have some more,” he said.

>>> SHOW GOES ON: Blue-ribbon year of upgrade for showground

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said 2020 had been a sad year without country shows but they had seized the moment to fund better infrastructure at facilities in the Clarence.

“There will be an improved electrical system and much better lighting at the Grafton Showground and a wide range of improvements at Maclean Showground thanks to a series of grants from the NSW Nationals in Government,” Mr Gulaptis said.

The shows will be run in conjunction with COVID-19 guidelines developed now, and in line with current health recommendations.

