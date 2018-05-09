Ryan Reynolds’ big diss to Australia

Ryan Reynolds at the Madrid premiere of Deadpool 2. Picture: danapress / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Ryan Reynolds at the Madrid premiere of Deadpool 2. Picture: danapress / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

RYAN Reynolds has taken aim at Australia in a new video promoting his latest film Deadpool 2.

The tongue-in-cheek Twitter clip sees Canadian Reynolds, dressed in his Deadpoolcostume, diss Australia's inclusion in Eurovision while his home country is snubbed.

Reynolds argues that Canada is a country "steeped in rich musical history" - thanks to the likes of Justin Bieber and William Shatner.

"Our generous gift of Celine Dion alone should earn us an invite," he adds.

"Don't give me that crap about Canada not being part of the European family. You let in Australia and they're barely on the planet."

Declaring Europe's snub of Canada "stops now", Reynolds claims he will be retaliating with "traffic cones and affordable healthcare".

"You've awakened a sleeping moose," Reynolds warns.

Australia has been competing in Eurovision since 2015 and is the first non-European country allowed to participate in the contest.

This year Jessica Mauboy is representing Australia at Eurovision with her rendition of We Got Love.