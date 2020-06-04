Menu
One restaurant is preparing for a bumper month while another sits empty – now the owner of both has called for a different approach to venue restrictions.
Business

‘They’re being confusing’: Restaurant boss slams rules

by Brianna Morris-Grant
4th Jun 2020 3:37 PM
A RESTAURATEUR in Coolangatta opened his doors to 20 people this week. Less than 20km down the road 50 people are dining in his sister eatery.

Dino Georgakopoulos is trying hard to work out the crazy situation he is juggling this month as two states give contrasting views on the road out of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Georgakopoulos, the owner of Xenia Grill restaurants in Coolangatta, Queensland and Casuarina, NSW, has called on the Palaszczuk Government to adopt a more individual approach to venue restrictions.

Restaurants, cafes and pubs are allowed 50 people at a time, but only if patrons have four square metres of space each.

Mr Georgakopoulos said if that model was adopted in Queensland his Coolangatta business could "easily" seat 50-70 people at a time.

"You've got different governments making up different rules for their territories," he said.

"Particularly with the Queensland Government, they're being confusing and it feels like they're conflicting what the Federal Government has said.

Currumbin MP Laura Gerber, Xenia Bar & Grill owner Dino Georgakopoulos and Broadwater MP David Crisafulli. Photo: Supplied
Currumbin MP Laura Gerber, Xenia Bar & Grill owner Dino Georgakopoulos and Broadwater MP David Crisafulli. Photo: Supplied

"When you've got a big team of people it's not just your life you've got to think about, it's everyone. Everyone's got needs and you're constantly trying to answer questions you don't have the answer for."

It remains unclear when the border will reopen. Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said it would not be this month.

Gold Coast Central Chamber of Commerce boss Martin Hall proposed a similar approach to NSW rules.

"The size of the premises needs to be taken into consideration," he said.

"You have venues that can hold thousands and they're only allowed to have 20 people.

"It needs to be in context. I think perhaps a percentage of the capacity rather than a set number."

