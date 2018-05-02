'They're struggling': Asylum seekers' day in court

Menu
DAY IN COURT: Nades holds Dharuniga, 9 months and Priya with Kopiga, 2.
News

Tegan Annett
by
2nd May 2018 4:30 AM | Updated: 10:13 AM

SUPPORTERS of a Sri Lankan family facing deportation will protest outside a federal court today to prove what a small country town is capable of.

Asylum-seekers Priya and Nades and their two Australian-born daughters will have their case heard at the Federal Circuit Court today, almost two months after they were removed from their Biloela home by Australian Border Force.

Friend and Biloela resident Angela Fredericks expects about 100 people to join her outside the Melbourne court where they will hold cardboard cockatoos to spell out the words Welcome to Biloela.

"We really want to show the country what a small town can and will do for the people they love," she said.

A spokesperson from the Department of Home Affairs told The Observer in March it had spent years assessing the Tamil couple's case and they were found to not meet Australia's protection obligations.

It's understood Priya and Nades came to Australia separately in 2012 and 2013 following Sri Lanka's civil war and married in 2014.

Ms Fredericks, whose petition calling for the family's release gained more than 97,000 signatures, said regardless of the outcome of today's court hearing the community would continue to support them.

"They're struggling with the uncertainty of everything but they're overwhelmed by the support," she said.

"At the moment they're just focused on helping their girls deal with all of this stress."

She said the family supported community events, Priya would attend playgroups and Nades worked at the Meatworks.

