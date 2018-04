POLICE are seeking information about a theft after someone with sticky fingers has walked away from a local worksite with equipment.

Satellite equipment off a grader was stolen from a worksite near Grafton at the weekend.

Items stolen from worksite near Grafton Clifford David Lloyd

Coffs/Clarence Police District said the equipment would have taken some time to remove and is very valuable.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Grafton Police Station on 66420222.