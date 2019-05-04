Thief on the run after hit on South Grafton hotel

GI Hotel bar attendant Vanessa Young takes a break after she confronted a man stealing from the till at the hotel on Friday.

GI Hotel bar attendant Vanessa Young takes a break after she confronted a man stealing from the till at the hotel on Friday. Tim Howard

AN ASSAULT while she attempted to thwart a robbery at her South Grafton workplace could not stop local bar attendant Vanessa Young from pulling beers for patrons.

Proving herself to be a real trooper, Ms Young said her only concern was she had not been able to stop the man from robbing the till at the back bar of the GI Hotel yesterday afternoon.

Ms Young said she had left that section of the hotel for a short time and returned to see the a man robbing the till of the TAB counter and ran toward him.

"He almost s--t himself when he saw me,” she said.

"I don't think he could believe I was still coming for him.

"He shoved me to one side and got away out the back of the building.”

Late yesterday, Grafton Police said the man was still at large.

Ms Young said the man had been at the pub for about an hour before the incident and she believed he had been staking out that section of the hotel.

"He only had one bourbon in that time,” she said.

"He had obviously been watching me and my movements behind the bar.

"I don't think he was real bright. When he ordered chips he couldn't tell me what sort he wanted.”

Despite her ordeal, Ms Young hardly missed a beat behind the bar, pulling beers as detectives interviewed witnesses.

"I gave (husband) Dave a call to let him know I was all right and went back to work,” she said.

Ms Young was able to give police a good description of her assailant.

They have described him as aged in his late 20s to early 30s, about 170cm tall, of thin build, caucasian with light brown skin colour and an almost shaved head.

He was wearing a long-sleeved grey or light blue checked shirt and shorts.

"I can also tell you he had bad teeth,” Ms Young said.

One of the hotel patrons had been in the bar just before the incident.

"I can't believe it, if I'd stayed where I was I would have seen him do it,” the man said.

"I went to have a game of pool and and a few minutes later he jumped the bar.

"He shoved Ness in the chest and got away out the back.”

Police vehicles scoured the streets around the hotel immediately after the robbery, but could not find the perpetrator.

Grafton Police duty officer Acting Inspector Darren Williams said the man was still at large, but with the witness description and CCTV footage available, expected an arrest to be made soon.

"There will be plenty of people out there who know who this guy is,” Insp Williams.

"We're obviously calling on anyone who saw anything or might have been driving near the GI Hotel with their dashcam on to check the footage.

"We'll post something on Facebook and we'll have an image of him from the CCTV.”

He did not know how much money the robber had taken.

He said the man probably left the rear of the hotel and headed along Norrie St.

Anyone with information about the robbery can contact Grafton police on 6642 0222 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.