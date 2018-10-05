Thief raids business' cash register while on parole

AN ICE user from Mackay with a lengthy history of property crime who's been living on the streets for decades snatched hundreds of dollars from a business' cash register while on parole.

It's the latest offence amongst an extensive history of property crime by Michael Robert Naylor, Mackay Magistrates Court was told.

The 50-year-old man pleaded guilty to one count of stealing about $300 from a business on Alfred Street in Mackay, dated to July 14, when he faced the court for sentence on September 28.

Naylor's offending showed "continuous disregard for the property rights of others in the community", said Prosecutor Acting Sergeant Bernard Elmore.

"He's leaned over the counter and put his hand in the till, taking near $300, your honour," he said.

"The prosecution asserts that the defendant should be made to serve that six months (of parole). But having regard for the crushing aspect, your honour could fix an immediate parole eligibility date as of today."

Sentences referred to as 'crushing' are considered to leave offenders without hope of a meaningful life after prison, and are avoided in Queensland courts.

Act Sgt Elmore would later label Naylor's criminal record, involving enter premises and stealing (burglary) and other offences, as "appalling".

In defence, solicitor Jordana Abela, of McKays Solicitors, told the court Naylor experienced a "tough childhood" and had been "living on the streets for the past 30 years", working sporadically as a labourer.

"He instructs me that he started drinking at the age of eight and started smoking cannabis at the age of 12," she said.

Ms Abela told Magistrate Scott Luxton that Naylor lived with a raft of mental health issues and suffered from paranoia and delusions.

Further, Ms Abela said Naylor had planned to enter rehabilitation, but that did not occur - though Naylor had instructed her he was drug free.

Naylor had also started attending a church, Ms Abela said, and he had been undertaking counselling.

Ms Abela added Naylor, who she conceded herself "has a lengthy history of dishonesty offending", had not been taking his prescribed medication at the time of the stealing.

Handing down his sentence, Mr Luxton ordered Naylor's imprisonment for six months.

Naylor was, however, dubbed eligible for immediate parole.