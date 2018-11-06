Groups of 'creeps' are on the prowl in our neighbourhoods

Cat burglars are creeping into homes on the Coffs Coast, as residents leave windows open and doors ajar, during the current hot spell.

WARNING to all Coffs Coast residents.

Groups of thieves are on the prowl, preying on local residents' need for ventilation during this week's hot spell, 'creeping' into homes while occupants are sleeping.

There are reports of a host of break-ins and cat burglaries across Coffs Harbour since temperatures rose last week.

Homes at Diggers Beach and Korora have been targetted in recent days, readers have told us.

Five apartments along Five Islands Drive, above Pacific Bay, were broken into early on Monday morning as residents slept with tens of thousands of dollars of property stolen.

One of the homeowners in the gated community said cash, wallets, car keys, mobile phones, handbags and electronic devices were stolen after thieves forced entry by jemmying a bi-fold door.

Police are investigating and forensic officers have dusted for finger prints at the homes.

Another homeowner reported a string of break-ins and attempted break and enters in the Diggers Beach and Korora areas late last week and over the weekend.

The Advocate has also been alerted to a series of break-ins across West Coffs and Boambee East in recent months.

The string of break and enters follows a police community vigilance campaign during Crime Week where officers manned a stall at Bunnings warning local shoppers to safeguard their homes.

"Before leaving your home make sure the windows are shut and doors are locked, and that's the same with your vehicle," Coffs Clarence Crime Prevention Officer Daniel Dunn said.

Senior Constable Dunn said crime statistics show the rate of break-ins to homes and cars rise around the summer months.

"As the weather warms up in a beautiful place like Coffs Harbour, the population tends to swell and we get a lot of holiday people in. When you're in holiday mode, you don't really think about security."

The September Bureau of Crime Statistics report for NSW showed that stealing from a motor vehicle rose by 45.9% in Coffs Harbour.

From July, 2013, to June this year, Bellingen experienced 141 reported break-ins to homes and the Coffs Harbour Local Government Area 1975 reported break and enters to homes - 485 of which occurred during July last year and July this year.

Report suspicious activity in your neighbourhood by calling Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or if its an unfolding break-in call Coffs Harbour police on 6691 0799.

GOOD OLD FASHIONED NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH

The Advocate will be doing all we can to help in the neighbourhood watch stakes.

Our deliverers who are distributing newspapers from midnight to dawn on Tuesday, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays will keep an eye out and alert police to suspicious activity in your neighbourhoods.

We'll also name and shame any offenders facing court on property theft matters over the next six months.

With the Coffs Coast home to an ageing population it's important we especially look out for our neighbours, particularly as they holiday.



Share you neighbourhood watch tips with us in a comment online or on social media.