Thieves leave trail of debris

SOUTH Grafton residents made a stand against car thieves on Tuesday night after a social media page raised the alarm.

The drama unfolded when a silver Toyota Hilux single-cab tray ute was allegedly stolen from a Grafton property and taken on a joy ride, primarily around South Grafton.

Shortly after 9.30pm, a community member of a public Facebook group alerted other residents about a vehicle allegedly driving erratically around various neighbourhoods of South Grafton.

One witness said the driver of the ute lost control of the vehicle at approximately 9pm after driving up Abelia Way, South Grafton at considerable speed.

"I heard tyres screeching and the engine revving before they launched up the hill, lost control, clipped a signpost and lost the front bumper," they said. "The way it launched up Abelia Way, it was airborne with sparks coming out from underneath."

A resident near McFarlane St said that the ute then proceeded down Gardenia Way where it hit another cul-de-sac.

"It was easily driving 110km/hr along the street and it nearly hit some kids who were out walking around," the resident said.

It is alleged at least two residents attempted to keep the ute in the cul-de-sac by forming a blockade while others called the police.

"They simply floored it through everyone and tore off toward South Grafton High," the resident said.

"Two cars took off after it but it was going so fast they lost sight of it."

A police spokesperson said they were alerted by the public to a vehicle driving dangerously in South Grafton however were unable to locate it despite extensive patrols.

At about 3am on Wednesday morning, they received a report of a vehicle on fire on Ryan St.

Emergency services attended the scene and the fire was extinguished.

The vehicle was destroyed.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.