Crime

PHOTOS: Thieves ransack crematorium, steal ashes

12th Dec 2018 2:30 PM

DETECTIVES are investigating after the ashes of two deceased men were stolen from a cemetery near Ipswich this morning.

Investigations suggest unknown persons entered an office at the crematorium on Anderson Day Drive in Willowbank at 3.30am.

The office was ransacked and two containers of cremated ashes were taken.

Both containers were made of plastic, about the size of a shoe box and had name plates taped to the top.

Images of an urn similar to the ones stolen are shown here.
Images of an urn similar to the ones stolen are shown here. QPS Media

The ashes belonged to two deceased males and the families of both men have been notified.

Police are appealing for the safe return of the ashes.

Anyone with further information as to their whereabouts is asked to come forward.

