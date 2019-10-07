Menu
Offbeat

Thieves steal $6200 worth of undies

by Janine Puhak
7th Oct 2019 12:47 PM

 

Talk about getting your undies in a bundle.

Law enforcement officials in New Jersey have asked the public for help in identifying a trio of thieves who they say recently stole about 400 pairs of underwear, valued at $6200, from a local Victoria's Secret store.

On September 25 a woman and two men entered a lingerie retailer and quickly made off with the pricey heist, the Evesham Police Department (EPD) said on Facebook.

 

Caught on camera. Picture: Evesham Police Department
Surveillance footage captured one of the men acting as a lookout near a display table, while the woman and another man filled a large blue paper shopping bag with panties.

The crooks quietly exited the store without interruption, as seen in the minute-long security clip shared by police that has more than 11,000 views to date.

 

The thieves allegedly shoplifted about 400 pairs of underwear valued at about $6200, per the Philly Voice.

According to the police department, the trio is "also suspected of committing the same style shoplifting from a Victoria's Secret store in Yonkers and Queens, NY."

 

The video shows the woman stuffing panties in a bag. Picture: Evesham Police Department
See ya later. Picture: Evesham Police Department
There's no word yet on what the Victoria's Secret Angels may think of this devilish stunt.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was republished with permission

