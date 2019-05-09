Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HEARTBROKEN: Jade-Elle Brown, 14, and her sister Ruby Brown, 12, who is holding the tools left by thieves who stole Jade-Elle's motorbike.
HEARTBROKEN: Jade-Elle Brown, 14, and her sister Ruby Brown, 12, who is holding the tools left by thieves who stole Jade-Elle's motorbike. Cody Fox
News

DIRTY DEED: Brazen thieves steal beloved motorbike

Jodie Callcott
by
9th May 2019 12:02 AM | Updated: 5:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JADE-Elle Brown has been left heartbroken after thieves walked into her parents' Tinana property on Friday night and stole her Kawasaki motorbike.

The 14-year-old had saved her pocket money for two years to buy the $6500 trail bike, which she loved to ride alongside her dad Matthew.

Her mother Justine said Jade-Elle was devastated when she heard the news her beloved motorbike was stolen.

"Unfortunately, I had left that gate open, so they literally just walked straight in," Mrs Brown said.

"We were beating ourselves up about it, but the only person to blame here is the person who decided to come onto our property and take something that didn't belong to them."

Mrs Brown said the offenders left behind a metal bar, a hammer and other implements that police said were used for breaking into houses.

She said police dusted the items for fingerprints, however they wouldn't speculate on the chances of ever finding the motorbike.

"For me, it feels like I've been violated knowing this creep was near my daughters' bedrooms," she said.

"It really exhausts you mentally.

"I sat up until midnight going through eBay and Maryborough Buy Swap Sell, but you need to know where to look for these things too."

Mrs Brown shared the details of the incident to the Facebook group Maryborough Community and had people contact her with multiple sightings of the bike.

She said it was reportedly last see being ridden by a man near the solar panel farm at Susan River on Saturday.

Mrs Browne said the chances of replacing Jade-Elle's motorbike with a new one were "slim to none".

Police are investigating the theft from the Eatonvale Rd property, which took place between May 3 and May 4.

They believe an unknown offender entered the carport area of the property and stole the motorcycle.

The motorcycle is a green Kawasaki KLX140R off-road motorcycle.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131444.

More Stories

fccrime fcnews stolen motorbike tinana
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Court reveals dangerous mind behind calm exterior

    premium_icon Court reveals dangerous mind behind calm exterior

    Crime The evidence heard in Grafton Local Court showed the accused to be a man capable of violence and abuse, despite his calm exterior.

    Ice incidents skyrocket in Coffs Harbour, Grafton

    premium_icon Ice incidents skyrocket in Coffs Harbour, Grafton

    Crime 10 year increase in region the highest in NSW

    Stars of Clarence to make dancing debut

    Stars of Clarence to make dancing debut

    Entertainment 8 stars matched with 8 dancers, raising funds for Cancer Council

    Shorten and Morrison have faced off in final debate

    premium_icon Shorten and Morrison have faced off in final debate

    Politics Shorten and Morrison faced questions centred on cost of living