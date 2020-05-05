Thieves steal voice of favourite Christmas attraction

VOICE STILLED: Thieves who stole equipment from the home office of Jim and Angela Clark in Grafton, have silenced the voice of one of their popular Christmas lights attractions, Buck the Talking Reindeer.

THIEVES who raided a Grafton address have robbed hundreds of young people of the voice of a favourite Christmas attraction.

On Wednesday night the thieves hit the Turf St home of Jim and Angela Clark, whose Christmas lights show consistently ranks as one of the best of its type in the region.

One of the popular attractions the couple have added to the show is Buck the Talking Reindeer.

On Wednesday last week thieves broke into the Clark’s home office and stole some hard drives and other equipment, one of which contained the only sample of Buck’s voice the couple had.

The attraction featured a carved reindeer’s head on a retractable voice activated mount. When it detected a voice, Buck would come forward and say a few words and then a spray of snow would shower over the viewer.

The Clark’s said the attraction had become very popular with young people over the 15 years it operated.

Mr Clark said he would accept the items back, no questions asked and even pay a reward for their return.

He said other items like a Dymo labeller and some alcohol stored on the veranda were of little consequence.

“The old iPaq (reindeer voice) and the files have no worth to anyone but me,” he said.

“The thieves can drink the grog and sell the label writer (although they left the power pack behind), but please, please return the voice for the talking Buck.

“I have been supporting the Childrens Hospital at Westmead for over 20 years and the kids love the reindeer and snow.”

It’s not the first time thieves have taken a liking to the Clark’s Christmas show.

Angela Clark and police: Detective Tony King, Detective Senior Constable Matt Sippel, and Inspector Murray Gillett celebrate after recovering the stolen train in 2013.

In early 2013 Willy Fitz Puff Puff a ride-on lawn mower converted into a tiny train and another converted ride on, which towed children around the Clark’s Santa’s Wonderland display, were stolen.

Later in the year, the damaged attractions turned up in the yard at a Grafton address.

The Clark’s would like a similar result for the voice of Buck.

“Buck has been entertaining children for 15 years helping raise money for the Children’s Hospital at Westmead and I am so sorry he has now been silenced,” Mr Clark said.

The Clarks said they were not the only victims of the thieves.

“The police who came said five or six places in the area had been broken into on the same night,” he said.