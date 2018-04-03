Thieves target Clarence Valley beach

WHAT causes someone to steal another person's thongs from the beach?

That's the question Wooli beach visitors are asking themselves when they became victims of triple-pair thong theft over the long weekend.

News of the incident broke over social media on Monday morning when one woman alerted Clarence Valley residents to the thong thief on a local Facebook page.

The woman described her dismay when, upon returning from a walk along Wooli beach, thongs belonging to herself, her husband and daughter had disappeared.

"As one days, as always, we left our thongs at the entrance of the beach," she said in the post.

"What sort of people take 3 pairs of thongs from the beach? And really, would they fit the people who took them. Are they so desperate?"

The incident has caused much debate online about the unspoken rule of leaving unattended thongs at the entrance of a beach. However, some Valley residents showed little sympathy for the woman.

"You shouldn't have left your thongs behind really," one poster said.

"Sorry this has happened but not sure why you would leave your thongs there in the first place. Just pick them up and carry them with you especially since you say the the ones your husband needs are hard to source then you shouldn't have left those ones behind," another added.

It is understood one pair of thongs were specially designed for people who suffer diabetes.

"Some people just don't realise how their thoughtless actions affect the lives of others," the original poster said.

"In such an idealistic township such as Wooli it is truly sad to think that there are people around who perform such a low act."

Have you been a victim of thong theft?