Thieves wreck parks for everyone

A table that was removed from concrete in a reserve in Tucabia.

A table that was removed from concrete in a reserve in Tucabia.

10 years of community volunteers and council working together to provide a healthy natural environment and public facilities on a public reserve in Tucabia has come undone.

Two picnic tables and seating that were popular with the public have been stolen - removed from the concrete they were bolted into mroe than a week ago.

These tables cost about $2500 each, so will cost around $5000 to replace.

It is not the only work of thieves in the area recently. A water tank from the Mountainview Reserve has also been stolen

Clarence Valley Council has said that if these facilities are returned there will be no questions asked. If they're not and if you know something about their theft, please report it to local authorities.