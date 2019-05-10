Things to do this week

during the 58th annual David Reid Homes Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic.

THERE is plenty happening this week around the Valley, check out what's on:

United Hospital Auxiliary Mother's Day Morning Tea

WHEN: Today, 10-11am.

WHERE: Lower Clarence Services Club.

DETAILS: A special Mother's Day Morning Tea event is being held at the Maclean Lower Clarence Services Club from 10am.

All proceeds will go towards the purchase of a new ultrasound machine for Maclean Hospital.

Maclean Community Monthly Markets

WHEN: Tomorrow, 6am-1pm.

WHERE: Centenary Dr carpark.

DETAILS: Maclean Community Markets are held on the second Saturday of each month in the main carpark, near the Maclean Bowling Club.

Stalls offer a wide range of items including jewellery, clothing, plants, craft and art items, freshly baked cookies and cakes, and a great range of fresh produce.

So bring yourself and the family along and come on down to the Maclean Community Markets.

Grafton Show

WHEN: Today and tomorrow.

WHERE: Grafton Showground.

DETAILS: The 2019 Grafton Show brings the Clarence Valley community together, showcasing the region's rural activities and interests.

You can enjoy an impressive display of arts and crafts, cooking, preserves, floral art, pot plants, cut flowers, home brew and much more in the unique heritage-listed barn.

Further features of the show include sideshows, extremely exhilarating rides, food stalls, exhibitions, farm displays, equestrian events and the Grafton Showgirl competition.

Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic

WHEN: Saturday from 7.15am.

WHERE: Memorial Park, Grafton.

DETAILS: Beginning in Grafton, passing through Glen Innes and finishing in Inverell, this 228km ride goes over some of the most demanding terrain in worldwide cycling, starting at 25m above sea level and climbing to 1060m, then finishing in Inverell at 590m.

The race is six to seven hours long,depending on weather conditions. The Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic is one of the main events throughout the year in world cycling.

Yamba Ukes Jam Session

WHEN: Wednesday, 10am-noon.

WHERE: 16 Yamba St, Yamba.

DETAILS: Yamba Ukes have a fortnightly Jam Session at Latitude 20 Cafe. They play the ukulele, laugh, learn and sing 'til their hearts are content.

Playing music in a group is wonderful therapy for everyone. All levels of experience are welcome, from beginners to advanced players.

Yamba Farmers And Produce Markets

WHEN: Wednesday, 7-11am.

WHERE: Harbour St, Yamba.

DETAILS: A few years ago the seaside village of Yamba in Northern NSW was voted by Australian Traveller Magazine as "the Best Town in Australia".

Not a whole lot has changed, except with the introduction of the Yamba Farmers and Producers Market located at the Whiting Beach carpark.

There is a broad range of locally grown, hand-crafted and wild-gathered produce available, ranging from organic, chemical-free and free range.

Salaam fundraiser art exhibition

WHEN: 10am-4pm.

WHERE: Grafton Regional Gallery.

DETAILS: Following the terrible attacks on the Muslim community in Christchurch, a group of NSW North Coast artists and volunteers have come together to put on an exhibition to raise money and help support the victims and their families. More than 50 artists have donated artworks for this exhibition, most of whom are from the North Coast, witha few from Sydney and further afield. Established artists known throughout Australia will exhibit alongside emerging artists.

Helping Hands Trivia Night

WHEN: Saturday, 6.30-10.30pm.

WHERE: Grafton District Services Club.

DETAILS: The Helping Hands Trivia Night is in aid of Julie Holder and her young family.

Book your table at the GDSC and come along for fun, laughter, trivia, a raffle and, most importantly, helping this family.

History Rides Again

WHEN: Sunday, 9-10am.

WHERE: Memorial Park, Grafton.

DETAILS: Bring mum for the heritage sights bicycle tour of Grafton streets this Sunday.