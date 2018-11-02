Menu
Retrofest celebrating all things pin-up

14th Oct 2014 7:00 AM
FOR Virginia Hundt, everything old is new again, and she wants you to celebrate this Jacaranda at the first Retrofest.

Running from October 31 to November 2, the three-day festival celebrates all things pin-up, with styling demonstrations, photo shoots, and a rockabilly band event culminating in a retro markets and pin-up competition.

It might not be as dramatic as this, but the competition is well and truly to crown Grafton's first Miss Retrofest - as part of the Retrofest 2014 pinup inspired festival running over three days during Jacaranda. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner
The event will open with a styling and make-up demonstration from renowned pinup queen Pixie Roberts, who will then take her chance to capture some of Grafton's glamour on the Saturday photographing the stylish local ladies.

"It's a real coup to get Pixie here, it is the first time she's ever done an event outside a major metropolitan area," Miss Hundt said.

"And it will be all about head to toe styling, there's already quite a demand to be photographed by her."

They will then rock into Saturday night with Brisbane rockabilly band Zephyr Project playing a special gig at the Criterion Theatre supported by local dancers from Clarence River Dance Academy.

The Sunday finale will be a celebration of all things retro at Market Square, with a massive market of retrobilia, vintage cars display, a bake-off, and the crowning glory of a pin-up competition.

"The pin-ups are judged by the audience so it's all just very friendly fun, to let the girls show off a little bit," Miss Hundt said.

Miss Hundt said she came up with the idea for the festival after realising the size of the pin-up community in the local area, and when the opportunity for it coincide with the Jacaranda Festival came, she jumped at the chance.

"Pin-up has become popular because it gives people a chance, no matter what age or size, to dress up and feel good about themselves, and the entire community is very supportive and well admired by others."

