THINGS TO DO: Bridge open day a highlight this weekend

The new bridge at Lawrence crossing Sportsman Creek.

Yamba Country Music Club

WHEN:

Sunday, 12pm to 5pm

WHERE:

Bowlo Sports and Leisure Yamba

DETAILS:

Enjoy an afternoon of music with guest artist Scott Anderson. Put on your boots, get down there and sit back, relax and enjoy a cuppa with an afternoon of music.

Sportsman Creek Bridge walk

WHEN:

Saturday, 9am to 11.30am

WHERE:

The new Sportsman Creek Bridge, Lawrence.

DETAILS:

Roads and Maritime invite you to the open day for the new Sportsman Bridge.

Enjoy a sausage sizzle, family- friendly activities and a walk across the new bridge.

There will be a shuttle bus available in Lawrence due to limited parking and a courtesy bus from Maclean High School to the event.

Register your interest in the courtesy bus at 6640 1300 or email grafton.regional.

office@rms.nsw.gov.au.

Saddlery Museum

WHEN:

Sunday, 1pm to 3pm

WHERE:

Copmanhurst Saddlery Museum

DETAILS:

There are new items on display including kitchen items from the past. Contact Leone Roberts on 6644 921l for more information.

Lanbruk's Gunyah

WHEN:

Sunday, 10am to 3pm

WHERE:

423 Carrs Peninsula Rd, Carrs Peninsula

DETAILS:

Enjoy a family day out at the museum and hanging out with farm animals at Lanbruk's Gunyah. Cost is $4, with coffee and home made sponge cakes available. More information call

6642 6640.

Folk Session

WHEN:

Saturday, 1pm

WHERE:

Copmanhurst Tennis Club

DETAILS:

Enjoy an afternoon of contemporary folk sessions this weekend. You can play your own or just listen along.

Cost is $5 to cover the venue hire. Bring drinks and nibbles in an esky as there is no fridge, and your own chair and instrument.

Yamba River Markets

WHEN:

Sunday

WHERE:

Ford Park, Yamba

DETAILS:

The Yamba River Markets feature local and regional food, craft, art and performing artists in a village atmosphere.

In addition to the arts and craft stalls the market also provides free live entertainment, showcasing local emerging talent as well as touring bands and musicians.

Iluka Rowing Regatta

WHEN:

Sunday

WHERE:

Memorial Park, Grafton

DETAILS:

It might be the Iluka Rowing Regatta, but it is held in Grafton, so grab a seat on the hill and catch some rowing on the Clarence River.