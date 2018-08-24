THINGS TO DO: 'Crackalacking' weekend in the Valley

CLASSIC LOOK: Time to bring the old car out into the light for Tom Raven as he gets his car ready for Motorfest this weekend at Jabour Park.

CLASSIC LOOK: Time to bring the old car out into the light for Tom Raven as he gets his car ready for Motorfest this weekend at Jabour Park. Adam Hourigan

Let It Pour For Farmers

WHEN:

Today until Sunday.

WHERE:

Jacaranda Hotel Grafton, 154 Pound St, Grafton.

DETAILS:

All proceeds from the sale of every middy or schooner of Great Northern Super Crisp will go to Rotary who will then direct money raised to drought stricken farmers on the land. Double Shot will be performing Saturday night and there will be a $5 covercharge which will go to Buy A Bale.

Drought Relief BBQ

WHEN:

Today 10am-3pm.

WHERE:

Yamba Fair, 1-3 Treelands Dr, Yamba.

DETAILS:

Head to Yamba Fair for the Coles Drought Relief Barbecue and Coles will match every dollar raised.

The Wedding Singer - A New Musical

WHEN:

Friday, Saturday 7.30pm and Sunday 2pm.

WHERE:

Criterion Theatre Grafton 149 Oliver St, Grafton.

DETAILS:

This musical is a faithful rendition of the well-loved movie which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. Tickets available from Wednesday, July 18, at Buckleys Music, Prince St, Grafton and www.stickytickets.com.au

Bootcamp for Bales

WHEN:

Saturday 6am.

WHERE:

The Gym Yamba, 16 Uki St, Yamba.

DETAILS:

The Gym Yamba will be hosting a charity workout day with all funds raised going to charity organisation Buy a Bale drought relief. Everyone is welcome. Sessions will be scaled to all fitness levels. Group/corporate bookings are welcome. Kicking off at 6am and running on the hour, every hour until every person has had their chance. $20 per person.

Clarence Valley Motorfest

WHEN:

Saturday and Sunday.

WHERE:

Jabour Park Minden St, South Grafton.

DETAILS:

There will be motor vehicles of all ages, types and interested groups, and also live entertainment. There will be an official opening of newly constructed and erected gates into the grounds. This will be 11.30am Saturday by Chris Gulaptis MP and Jim Simmons Clarence Valley mayor.

Charity Auction and Family Fun Day

WHEN:

Saturday 10am-2pm.

WHERE:

Grafton Hyundai, South Grafton crossroads

DETAILS:

An opportunity for a fun family day out, and to raise money towards buying a much-needed infant transport cot for Grafton Base Hospital.

Felt-making Workshop with Vella Leonard

WHEN:

Saturday 1-3pm.

WHERE:

Yamba Art Space, 6 Uki St, Yamba.

DETAILS:

Learn and explore the basics of felt making in a small group. Take home a small felt vessel or something more organic made with felt and found objects. $45pp. Bookings essential: Phone Kerrie 0488070069 or info@yambaartspace.com or Vella 0432299574 or vellaleonard@gmail.com

Nia Australia: Movement as Medicine

WHEN:

Sunday 9.30am-1pm.

WHERE:

Yamba Community Hall, 45 Wooli St, Yamba.

DETAILS:

At this event participants will be guided to sense "movement as medicine” experiencing the healing and conditional power of moving your body. Nia is suitable to all ages and levels of fitness. Bookings essential, members $30 non-members $60. More information eventbrite.com. au/e/movement-is-medicine-

nia-australia-

national-playshop-

2018-yamba-tickets.

Yamba River Markets

WHEN:

Sunday 9am-2pm.

WHERE:

Ford Park, Yamba.

DETAILS:

There will be loads of fresh produce and local crafts for sale at the largest regular outdoor event in the Clarence Valley. Live music from The Undecided performing under the shade cloth.

New exhibits at Copmanhurst Saddlery Museum

WHEN:

Sunday 1-3pm.

WHERE:

Copmanhurst Saddlery Museum, Copmanhurst.

DETAILS:

Come on down to Copmanhurst Saddlery Museum, it will be open with new exhibits on display.

Helicopter High Tea

WHEN:

Sunday 2.30pm.

WHERE:

Grafton District Services Club, 105-107 Mary St, Grafton.

DETAILS:

A fun afternoon is assured with delicious food, live music, fashion parade and raffles. Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased from Grafton District Services Club.