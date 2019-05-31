Things to do in the Clarence this week

GET MOVING: Nia dance teacher Carol Greenwood wants to see everybody on the floor this weekend for a good cause.

GET MOVING: Nia dance teacher Carol Greenwood wants to see everybody on the floor this weekend for a good cause. Carol Greenwood

Iluka Markets

WHEN: Sunday, 8-12pm.

WHERE: Owen St, corner of Spenser St.

DETAILS: Run on the first Sunday of the month and set amongst the trees on the Iluka Sports Ground, the Iluka Markets have become widely recognised as having a friendly and relaxing atmosphere.

Wander through this market and you will find variety and quality stalls. There is locally inspired art, original craft and woodwork, handmade jewellery, locally produced soaps and cakes.

Dance 4 Dignity

WHEN: Sunday, 9-10.15am.

WHERE: Raymond Laurie Sports Centre.

DETAILS: Join Nia Yamba to help Share the Dignity and work towards an end to period poverty.

Each month women around the Valley do not have access to sanitary products they need.

On Sunday Nia Australia classes will donate their profits to Share the Dignity to install sanitary product vending machines in women's refuges.

Weekly Yin Yoga

WHEN: Tuesday, 5.30-7pm.

WHERE: 8 Little High St, Yamba.

DETAILS: Join us each Tuesday evening for a free mid week 'energy reset' as we dive into some deep release poses on the mat. A popular class to drop in after work or after a busy day.

A great opportunity to develop your mindfulness meditation and leave feeling grounded and healthy and happy in body, mind and spirit.

Tread As One 24-hour treadmill event

WHEN: Today, from 3pm.

WHERE: Anytime Fitness South Grafton.

DETAILS: More than 500 Anytime Fitness clubs across Australia will be involved in this event, with the aim of raising $500,000 for suicide prevention charity R U OK?

Members and the general public are asked to nominate themselves for a slot of 15 minutes or more on the treadmill, with the option to walk, run or even dance if they wish to.

Head to anytimefitness.com.au/ treadmillevent to register.

Clarence Valley Trail Riders club ride

WHEN: Tomorrow and Sunday.

WHERE: Rappville.

DETAILS: The next club ride will be at Rappville this weekend, with camping at the sport grounds (there will be a fee to camp). There are horse yards, hot showers and a camp kitchen.

Daily membership is available for non-members at $15. For more information contact Lyn on 0400138909.

River of Learning art exhibition

WHEN: 10-4.30pm weekdays, 2-4.30pm weekends.

WHERE: Yamba Museum.

DETAILS: Maclean High School's River of Learning art exhibition opened on Tuesday. The exhibition will be open at the museum until June 16. It is open to high school and Year 6 students from the Maclean High School drawing area.

St Andy's Markets

WHEN: Tomorrow, from noon.

WHERE: 116 Oliver St, Grafton.

DETAILS: Jump into the beginning of each season at St Andy's Markets. With a wide variety of stalls, you can pick up pre-loved books and other goodies to keep you entertained on your travels, plus loads of local fruit and vegetables, up-cycled goodies and handmade craft items.

St Andy's Market has something for everyone. It runs three times a year in autumn, winter and spring.

Art in the Paddock

WHEN: Sunday, 11-4pm.

WHERE: Yulgilbar Castle.

DETAILS: This year Art in the Paddock is being held at Yulgilbar Castle, the second time it has been presented in the beautiful gardens of this historic station that was established in the 1840s by Edward and Frederick Olgilvie.

Guests are treated to a day of fine arts on display, which are available for purchase, fine art demonstrations, sketching activities, great food and wonderful music.

Grafton Regional Gallery Little SmARTies

WHEN: Tuesday, 10.30am-noon.

WHERE: Grafton Regional Gallery.

DETAILS: The Little SmARTies program is jam-packed with fun interactive activities for young children.

There are sing-a-longs and dancing with a musician from the Clarence Valley Conservatorium, as well as fabulous hands-on craft activities, and a lively tour through an exhibition with a local art educator who has stacks of childhood and art experience.