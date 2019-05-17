Things to do in the Valley this week

JOIN THE TEAM: The Grafton Dragon Boat Club club has had a busy few weeks paddling an Anzac Day paddle in Grafton, as well as the Chopper Paddle from Harwood to Iluka, with members pictured before they set off. If you're keen to try your hand at dragon boating, head along to the Grafton Dragon Boat Club's come and try day this weekend.

JOIN THE TEAM: The Grafton Dragon Boat Club club has had a busy few weeks paddling an Anzac Day paddle in Grafton, as well as the Chopper Paddle from Harwood to Iluka, with members pictured before they set off. If you're keen to try your hand at dragon boating, head along to the Grafton Dragon Boat Club's come and try day this weekend. Grafton Dragon Boat Club

Ashby Monthly Markets

WHEN: Sunday.

WHERE: Ashby Community Centre.

DETAILS: On the third Sunday of each month, relax and enjoy a peaceful drive off the highway into the small village of Ashby, and head along to the local markets held in the grounds of the local Community Centre.

Ashby locals welcome you to enjoy a stroll around the variety of stalls on offer. Stalls include fruit and vegetables, home-made cakes and slices, second hand goods, and the arts and crafts of the talented locals.

Australian Stock Horse society Far North Coast Annual Branch Show

WHEN: Saturday.

WHERE: Minden St, South Grafton.

DETAILS: Action packed equine program that demonstrates the versatility and athleticism of the Australian Stock Horse as well as the skills and horsemanship of the rider.

Spectators are welcome to attend to gain knowledge of this unique and exciting sport.

Soulful concert

WHEN: Saturday, 7-10pm.

WHERE: Tyson St, South Grafton.

DETAILS: FM 103.1 holds a concert in May each year.

This year, they have invited Fanny Lumsden and her band. Fanny is a country music singer and songwriter.

Her debut album, Small Town Big Shot, was nominated for Best Country Album at the 2016 ARIAS.

Barefoot Bowls

WHEN: Sunday 9.30-12pm.

WHERE: Grafton District Services Club.

DETAILS: Wear red and yellow and come along and join the Grafton Volunteer Support Group for a morning of fun as you help support the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.

Lots of prizes to be won and a free sausage sizzle after the game. $40 for teams of four.

Understanding Home Care packages

WHEN: Friday 10.30-12.30pm.

WHERE: Grafton District Services Club.

DETAILS: Are you starting the process of finding a Community Care provider or accessing a Home Care Package?

Join our friendly, expert team at our Grafton event and find out about how Home Care Packages work, how to get started with MyAgedCare, what services are available in your area and more.

This is a free event offering support, guidance and no-obligation consultations to members of the community.

Grafton Showground Markets

WHEN: Saturday 8-1pm.

WHERE: Grafton Showground.

DETAILS: There are a variety of lovely stalls with many of our regular stall holders and new stalls.

A Poultry/Cage Birds Market will be on in the Poultry/Cage Birds Pavilions - on display are chooks, turkeys, ducks, quails, parrots and budgies.

The Grafton Showground Markets are on every third Saturday of the month.

Australia's Biggest Morning Tea

WHEN: Friday 10-12pm.

WHERE: Grafton District Services Club.

DETAILS: Grafton VIEW Club and the GDSC have teamed together in raising a cup to beat cancer at their Australia's Biggest Morning Tea at the GDSC.

Come along for a cuppa and a tasty treat with some Morning Melodies by Peter Johnston.

There will be raffles, tombola's and a lucky door prize.

Ticket are $5 and are available online at the link below or at the club's reception.

Yamba Emergency Services Expo

WHEN: Sunday 10-2pm.

WHERE: Ford Park.

DETAILS: Come and meet our emergency service response agencies at this free action packed day of demonstrations and information.

In times of natural disaster, emergency services pool together to help communities respond and recover. Come see the latest disaster response equipment in action and meet local SES, Police, RFS, Fire and Rescue NSW, Surf Life Saving and Marine Rescue and more.

Come and Try Dragon Boat racing

WHEN: Saturday 10am.

WHERE: Corcoran Park, Kirchner St.

DETAILS: If you would like to give dragon boating a try, then head on down to Corcoran Park this Saturday. Open to everybody over 12 years of age.

Please bring, water, hat, sun cream and comfortable clothes.

Life jackets available.