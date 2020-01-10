THINGS TO DO: Seven fun activities for the week ahead

Tom Curtain will bring his award-winning Katherine Outback Experience show to the Grafton Showground this weekend.

1. Yamba Family Fun Day

WHEN: Saturday, January 11, 9am-12pm

WHERE: Main Beach, Yamba

DETAILS: Fun for young and all will be had at Rotary Club of Yamba's annual Family Fun Day. Steve Machel has become the resident expert sandologist for the sand modelling competition and offers contestants hints and tips before this popular event at Yamba's Main Beach. Teams of four then compete against each other in making their own sand modelling design. There is a barbecue sausage sizzle and the beach kiosk is always open.

2. Yamba Annual Golf and Bowls Family Day

WHEN: Monday, January 13, 9am-5pm

WHERE: Yamba Golf and Country Club

DETAILS: Yamba Golf and Country Club's annual golf and bowls day is a family friendly event and back again for 2020.

Join them for nine holes of golf, lunch on the deck, then walk over to Bowlo Sports and Leisure Yamba and play barefoot bowls for the afternoon.

For more details, call Yamba Golf and Country club on 6646 2104.

3. Eat to the Beat 'Summer'

WHEN: Saturday, January 11, 4pm-9pm

WHERE: Bowlo Sports and Leisure Yamba

DETAILS: Fast becoming the best free indie music fest in the Clarence Valley the Eat to the Beat music, food, beer and wine festival returns for its second year.

An epic line up of Aussie musicians will be bringing the good vibes to the Bowlo.

Bring a cushion, picnic blanket and relax on the grass to live tunes all afternoon and night on stage. Pop up bars, street food truck alley, free kids fun will all be part of the day.

North Queensland band Machine Machine play Yamba's Eat to the Beat on Saturday.

4. Tom Curtain's We're Still Here Tour

WHEN: Sunday, January 12, 5:30pm - 8pm.

WHERE: Grafton Showground

DETAILS: To celebrate the release of his fourth studio album, multiple Golden Guitar winner and horseman extraordinaire Tom Curtain will again be hitting the road this summer as part of his 'We're Still Here Tour' with his award winning outback show Katherine Outback Experience.

The on-road show is entertaining, engaging, interactive and family-friendly, and consists of a one hour KOE Show with the horses and dogs,

30 minute intermission with live music by special guest Chris Matthews Music

and one hour of live music by Tom Curtain and special guests.

Tickets are available now, for more details search Tom Curtain's We're Still Here Tour on Facebook.

5. Maclean Community Monthly Markets

WHEN: Saturday, January 11

WHERE: Centenary Drive, Maclean Car Park

DETAILS: Maclean Community Markets are held on the second Saturday of each month in the main car park, near the Maclean Bowling Club. Stalls offer an wide range of items including jewellery, clothing, plants, craft and art items, freshly baked cookies and cakes and a great range of fresh produce.

So bring yourself and the family along, enjoy the winter sunshine, and come on down to the Maclean Community Markets.

6. Yamba Farmers and Producers Market

WHEN: Wednesday, January 15, 7am - 11am

WHERE: Whiting Beach carpark

DETAILS: The Yamba Farmers and Producers Market acts as the agri-food tourism portal for the Clarence Valley region.

The markets have a broad range of locally grown, hand crafted and wild gathered produce available ranging from organic, chemical free and free range. The markets have around 25 stalls.

7. Mega Outdoor Waterslides

WHEN: Saturday, January 11, 10am-1pm

WHERE: Grafton District Services Club

DETAILS: Cool off these School Holidays with the GDSC's massive Mega Outdoor Waterslides. Go as many times as you like in three hours for just $5. Tickets are available at https://www.trybooking.com/BGNXN