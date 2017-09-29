Things to do this week

Iluka's opening batsman Gary Ryan punches a ball through point in Lower Clarence first grade cricket against Wanderers at Barry Watts Oval.

Iluka's opening batsman Gary Ryan punches a ball through point in Lower Clarence first grade cricket against Wanderers at Barry Watts Oval. Adam Hourigan

Grafton Speedway

WHEN: Saturday night

WHERE: Grafton Showground

DETAILS: A night at the speedway doesn't just cater for the rev-heads, there is something for everyone, including fireworks.

This Saturday night, head down to the speedway for a whole host of events, including the death-defying three-wall fire act, the annual V8 Dirt Modified Spring Cup and more.

For more information, head to www.grafton speedway.com.au.

Bridge to Bridge

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday

WHERE: Clarence River

DETAILS: Don't miss one of the biggest ski racing weekends in the country.

This year a new format will see two whole days of the best ski racing, with the inclusion of a 30km social challenge and the return of the shoot-out.

Saturday will be jam-packed full of racing and the main event on Sunday where you will see some of the best races taking on the Bridge to Bridge from Grafton to Harwood and back.

Quota Craft Fair

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday

WHERE: Yamba Bowling "Club

DETAILS: Get ready for the Quota Lower Clarence annual Craft and Art Fair this October long weekend.

With more than 30 stalls full of amazing craft, there will be a lot to see and do.

Entry fee is $2, with children free.

Goanna Pulling Championships

WHEN: Sunday

WHERE: Wooli sporting field

DETAILS: Hike up your socks and get ready to pull at this year's Australian National Goanna Pulling Championships, with cash prizes in men's and ladies' age and weight divisions.

There's also tonnes of children's novelty races, tug-of-war and market stalls, plus a variety of food and drink available.

Entry is a gold coin donation, with all the proceeds going to the Wooli emergency services.

Eat Street Yamba

WHEN: Sunday, 4-8pm

WHERE: Coldstream St, Yamba

DETAILS: Come and taste the best local food around, with restaurants and food vendors brining their food to the public.

The street will come alive with music and kiddie fun. Enjoy a beer or wine from the Yamba Rotary Club bar.

Iluka Markets

WHEN: Sunday

WHERE: Iluka Sports Ground

DETAILS: Enjoy a morning of locally inspired art, original craft and woodwork, handmade jewellery, local soaps, cakes and preservatives. Plus don't miss Marine Rescue's awesome breakfast.

Iluka Cricket

Club fundraiser

WHEN: Sunday, 8am

WHERE: IGA Iluka

DETAILS: Help a local cricket team fund-raise for the season and don't miss the opportunity to win seafood raffles and much more.

Iluka Cricket Club will also be take registrations for the upcoming cricket season or if you have questions about playing junior cricket, pop down for a chat.

Money raised will go towards a new shed for the club.

Princess Tales

WHEN: Wednesday, 10.30-11.30am

WHERE: Grafton Library

DETAILS: Dress up and join in a royal story time. Emma Noakes will be reading her book My Favourite Thing About Jacaranda and you'll have the opportunity to make and decorate crowns and hear tales of princesses and princes. Some fabulous dancers will be performing. The junior Jacaranda candidates will also make an appearance.

Morning tea will be available for a gold coin donation to the Friends of Grafton Library.

Dungeons and Dragons Spring Delves

WHEN: Saturday, 1pm

WHERE: Grafton Library

DETAILS: Dungeons and Dragons' fifth edition games for experienced and beginners will be going on at the Grafton Library today.

Join in on the afternoon of adventure, with new players welcome.

The game is for ages 12+.

Artists of the Month

WHEN: From Sunday

WHERE: Ferry Park, Maclean

DETAILS: Tomorrow artists of the month Teina Korb and Joy Lee will hold their exhibition at the park.

The two artists will have crochet baby jackets, soft toys, unusual and unique zipper purses, sleep masks, hot bowl holders, cotton dishcloths, kitchen towns, baby change mats and more on display for the whole month.