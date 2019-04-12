Things to do this week

The crowd at the Yamba Gourmet Street Food Truck Festival at the Yamba Golf Club.

Yamba Street Food and Craft Beer Festival

When: Sunday, 11am-8pm.

Where: Yamba Golf Club.

Details:Grab your picnic blanket, your friends and family and head to the Yamba Golf Club for a lunch and dinner feast on the green.

Live music by Chev Wilson and more. Pop-up craft beer tents, kids fun and rides, market stalls and tons of delicious street food trucks and sweet treat vendors.

In conjunction with Gold Coast Design Collective, The Craft Beer, Music & Food Truck Festival will be hitting the greens again.

Threaded Connections

When: Saturday, 2pm.

Where: Yamba Museum.

Details: Discover the magic of creative needle art and embroidered textiles in this exhibition from local artists including a five metre multi-panel centre piece on loan from Lismore Regional Gallery.

The exhibition includes a short film documenting the making of Threaded Connections.

Opening and curators talk with world renowned embroidery designer Susan Porter on Saturday.

Exhibition entry is $5 and runs from April 13 to May 17.

Lower Clarence Art, Craft and Garden Fair

When: Saturday and Sunday, 9am.

Where: Yamba Bowling Club.

Details: Quota International of Lower Clarence Art, Craft Garden Fair will be held early this year.

If you're looking for something to do over the school holidays with the kids, or looking for an Easter or Mother's Day gift, come along.

This year they will again have garden items at the fair, plants, garden art and more.

Exhibitors will be showing and selling, vintage items, jewellery, art, aromatherapy, crafts, pet care products, handbags, lapidary, felting, garden items and much more.

Maclean Motorcycle Park Opening

When: Saturday, 9am.

Where: Maclean Motorcycle Park.

Details: The long awaited opening of the new motocross track is here, with the Go Girl Racing event taking place from today.

The official opening will be on Saturday morning before 9am, after which there will be racing throughout the weekend.

Over the Saturday and Sunday the first club days will be incorporated into the program with points going towards the club championship.

Rev up and enjoy the racing.

Youth Week Open Air Cinema

When: Sunday 4pm-9pm.

Where: Yamba Oval.

Details: Screening Marvels Antman and the Wasp, the will be an afternoon full of fun and entertainment. There will be laser skirmish, live entertainment by Ana & Jed, a free barbecue, popcorn and giveaways. The movie will be kicking off about 6pm when the sun goes down, but there will be lots of fun to be had from 4pm. Bring a blanket and a cushion and enjoy the movie.

Maclean Country Music

When:Sunday, 1pm.

Where: Maclean Bowling Club.

Details: Experience Maclean Country Music, the meals are great and its free entry to the show. Last month was a great show, let's hope you can enjoy this day too.

Big Picnic/Sunset Shindig

When: Saturday, 8am-9pm.

Where: Market Square, Grafton.

Details: Experience a day in the life of a park. Sample the activities that are suited to our local park including free fitness and tai chi sessions, circus play space, interactive Aboriginal arts and craft workshops, interactive art installation, make your own smoothie, live music, food and community services information stalls.

Headwaters Artist Talk

When: Saturday, 3pm.

Where: Grafton Regional Gallery.

Details: In the outstanding exhibition Headwaters, Fiona Nicholls, Annie Roberts, Theresa Edwina Brook, Margo Grant, Jade Dewi Tyas Tunggal, Malcolm King and Julie McKenzie have embarked on a three-year long project that responds to the natural beauty of the Clarence River and its surrounding environment. The resulting exhibition is a mesmerising tribute to the grandeur of the Clarence River and features painting, works on paper, printmaking, ceramics, sculpture and performance.

The artists will be talking about their works on Saturday at Grafton Regional Gallery.

Clarence Valley Art Crawl

When: Saturday 9am-5pm.

Where: Departs from Grafton Regional Gallery.

Details: The Art Crawl is the best way to see fabulous galleries and exhibitions across the Clarence. Taking you from Grafton to Yamba and back again, the comfortable coach trip will be hosted by Yamba Historical Society's Marea Buist.

The Art Crawl gives everyone the chance to share in some wonderful experiences as our gallery hosts and artists share their stories and inspiration at each stop along the way. Tickets $30 from Grafton Regional Gallery 6642 3177. Bookings essential.