Things to do this week

Maclean Highland Gathering

WHEN: Friday and Saturday

WHERE: Maclean Showground

DETAILS: Grab your kilt and get to Maclean, the 'Scottish Town in Australia'.

Piping competitions take place non-stop at different venues, as well as street concerts with dancers, pipers and singers.

A parade in the main street of all participating bands takes place on Saturday (8.30am sharp).

That is followed by traditional Scottish games and dancing - tossing the caber and hammer throwing, food stalls and Scottish products await the bands and visitors at the Showgrounds.

Grafton Farmers Market

WHEN: Today, 7-11am

WHERE: Christ Church Cathedral car park, Duke St, Corner of Fitzroy St, Grafton.

DETAILS: Discover the flavour some taste of seasonal fresh fruit, vegetables and herbs just harvested, much of it grown organically, chemical free and local, bought direct from the grower.

Enjoy the wonderful assortment of condiments in the way of fruity jams, pickles, olives, olive oils, honey, eggs, and home baked goods.

Yamba Handmade Boutique Market

WHEN: Saturday, 9am-2pm

WHERE: 78 Angourie Rd, Yamba

DETAILS: Unique and handmade gift opportunities abound at these markets.

Local talent is growing and there is a huge variety of stallholders. Products include candles, soaps, children's clothes, ladies fashion, jewellery, natural products and so much moreincluding the most amazing pastries from Cicley Nurse available along with coffee to get you through the morning.

Yamba Ukes Jam Session

WHEN: Wednesday, 10am-noon

WHERE: 16 Yamba St, Yamba

DETAILS: Yamba Ukes have a fortnightly jam at Latitude 20 Cafe. They play the ukulele, laugh, learn and sing their hearts out. All levels of experience are welcome from beginners to advanced players.

Ashby Monthly Markets

WHEN: Sunday, 8am-1pm

WHERE: Ashby Community Centre

DETAILS: On the third Sunday of each month, relax and enjoy a peaceful drive off the highway into the small village of Ashby and head to the local markets in the grounds of the Community Centre.

Lanbruk's Gunayah Open Day

WHEN: Sunday, 10am-3pm.

WHERE: 423 Carrs Peninsula Rd, Junction Hill.

DETAILS: Entry to museum, farm animals, olive tastings $5 per person, under-12s free.

Coffee and home-made sponge with jam and fresh cream available all day at $7.

The gift shop will be open. For more information phone 66426640.

Iluka Emporium Open Day

WHEN: Saturday, 9am-3pm

WHERE: 31 Charles St, Iluka

DETAILS: Meet the Emporium members and see demonstrations of some of our skills.

Tell us what you want to see more of and listen to local music.

Share ideas with members who want to provide quality goods and support other local artists.

Grafton Showground Markets

WHEN: Saturday 8am to 12.30pm

WHERE: Grafton Showground

DETAILS: Craft, poultry, birds and food stalls, as well as all of your favourite regulars will be at this month's Grafton Showground Markets. Pie Man will return, as well as new stalls.