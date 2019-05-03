Things to do this week

COLOURFUL CHARACTERS: Maclean District Orchid Society Terry Bird with the table full of champions from a past show.

COLOURFUL CHARACTERS: Maclean District Orchid Society Terry Bird with the table full of champions from a past show. Tim Howard

Free Comic Book Day

WHEN: Saturday, May 4.

WHERE: Gathering of Worlds, Prince St, Grafton.

DETAILS: GOW is participating in the Australia-wide Free Comic Book Day, offering a handful of free comic books for patrons. Limit of two comics from the new selection and one of each title from previous years.

Valley Made Boutique Markets

WHEN: Sunday, May 5.

WHERE: Grafton District Services Club, 105-7 Mary St, Grafton.

DETAILS: With Mother's Day just around the corner, why not head down to these Valley Made Markets for unique, handmade items. Breakfast and lunch will be available. Markets are open between 10am and 2pm.

Clarence Dog Sports Trial

WHEN: Saturday, May 4.

WHERE: Clarence Dog Sports Inc, Alumy Creek Reserve, Lawrence Rd, Alumy Creek.

DETAILS: From agility, jumping, games to obedience, the Clarence Dog Sports trials are expected to be full of action. The event starts at 8am and finishes approximately 6pm.

Evening Life Drawing Event

WHEN: Friday, May 10.

WHERE: 6 Uki St, Yamba.

DETAILS: It's a life drawing event with an improvised theatrical twist. Participants are asked to bring a dress-up prop for the model to pose with. Cost is $35 and runs from 6pm to 9pm. Contact Kerrie for further information: 0488070069.

Maclean Agricultural Show

WHEN: Wednesday and Thursday.

WHERE: Maclean Showgrounds.

DETAILS: The Maclean Show Society has played an integral part in the Lower Clarence region for the past 122 years. Adam Eckersley and Brooke McClymont will be performing on Wednesday night. $30 membership tickets include two days' entry for two adults and three children.

Iluka Markets

WHEN: Sunday.

WHERE: Iluka Sports Ground.

DETAILS: The Iluka Markets have become widely recognised as having a friendly and relaxing atmosphere.

Head on down to Iluka, wander through the market and you find a variety of quality stalls featuring locally inspired art, original craft and woodwork, handmade jewellery, locally produced soaps, cakes and preservatives - the list goes on with this growing market.

Lower Clarence Dance Eisteddfod

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday.

WHERE: Maclean Civic Hall.

DETAILS: From ballet to jazz, modern to tap and even song and dance, the Lower Clarence Dance Eisteddfod is full of competition and entertainment.

If you or your children are passionate dance performers, make sure you book this event.

Day passes are $10 or just $25 for a season pass covering the whole eisteddfod.

Grafton Art Club 2 day Art and Craft Market

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday 7am-3pm.

WHERE: 365 Dobie St, Grafton.

DETAILS: A fine display of local art, mini art auction, demonstrations of various art mediums including painting, drawing, quilting and a youth workshop. There will be a monster sale, and also Daphne's heavenly sponges.

Cafe is open daily for light refreshments.

Maclean Orchid Society Show

WHEN: Thursday May 2 - Saturday, May 4.

WHERE: Maclean Bowling Club.

DETAILS: A large display of the best orchids to be shown in the club's auditorium. open from 9am Friday and Saturday.

Ladies Night

WHEN: Tonight 6pm-9pm.

WHERE: Grafton Hotel.

DETAILS: Join the reigning Grafton Jacaranda Queens Party and the Jacaranda committee members for a casual evening and enjoy a drink and canapés, while enjoying an acoustic set by the talented Annelise Rachel.

This evening is to attract young women of the Clarence community between the ages of 18 and 28 that are interested in becoming a Jacaranda Queen Candidate.

A casual, no pressure atmosphere to discuss what is involved and the benefits of being a 2019 candidate.