Things to do this weekend in the Clarence Valley

10th Mar 2017 10:00 AM
WILD ENCOUNTERS: Oscar Passmore comes face-to-face with a giant kitten at Grafton's Westward Park, with the help of virtual game Magical Parks.
WILD ENCOUNTERS: Oscar Passmore comes face-to-face with a giant kitten at Grafton's Westward Park, with the help of virtual game Magical Parks. Clair Morton

Show and Shine

WHEN: Saturday, 7am for entries, 8.30am for public

WHERE: Five Mile Hotel, Grafton

DETAILS: Johno's Show and Shine is on this weekend to help raise money for Lifeline.

Cost of entry is $5, with trophies on offer and entries open to all makes and models from vintage to present. There will be face-painting, a jumping castle and a best-presented pushbike for the kids.

All money raised goes towards Lifeline's suicide awareness.

For more information, email stevejohnstone18@gmail.com.

Collection of Curves

WHEN: Saturday

WHERE: Iluka Emporium

DETAILS: Enjoy a collection of drawings that celebrates the female form.

From 11am-12.30pm, you can also enjoy a drawing and sketching demo with tips and hints for a gold coin donation.

Maclean Country Music

WHEN: Sunday, 1-5pm

WHERE: Maclean Bowling Club

DETAILS: Come along and enjoy some traditional country music. Enjoy the music, or get up and have a play yourself. Stay for a meal afterwards.

Maclean Markets

WHEN: Saturday

WHERE: Car park near Maclean Bowling Club

DETAILS: Enjoy stalls that offer an array of items including jewellery, clothing, plants, craft items, freshly baked cookies and cakes and a great range of fresh produce that the whole family can enjoy.

Magical Parks

WHEN: Now until Sunday March 12

WHERE: Westward Park, corner of Bacon and Mary St, Grafton and Ford Park, Wooli Street, Yamba

DETAILS: Magical Parks are coming to the Clarence Valley with dinosaurs and fairies taking over two parks. You will have a wonderful time finding eggs and collecting kittens.

Download the free Magical Parks app, connect to data or a hot spot, turn on GPS (location services) and get ready to find the dinosaurs and fairies.

Heritage Walks

WHEN: Friday, 10am

WHERE: Grafton Library

DETAILS: Join the Friends of Grafton Library and local historian Nola Mackey on a walk through Grafton's CBD listening to her talk about some of the local structures and the history behind them.

Cost is a gold coin donation. Children must be accompanied by adult.

Trash and Treasure Markets

WHEN: Sunday, 8am-12pm

WHERE: Squatters Rest, Tucabia

DETAILS: Wonder through the historic Squatters Rest and enjoy stalls with home made gifts, bric-a-brac, baked goods, locally made jewellery, fruit and vegetables, plants and the popular sausage sizzle. The museum will also be open.

New stallholders are welcome, call Carol on 0428 543 055.

Local Partners

