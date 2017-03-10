Things to do this weekend in the Clarence Valley

Show and Shine
WHEN: Saturday, 7am for entries, 8.30am for public
WHERE: Five Mile Hotel, Grafton
DETAILS: Johno's Show and Shine is on this weekend to help raise money for Lifeline.
Cost of entry is $5, with trophies on offer and entries open to all makes and models from vintage to present. There will be face-painting, a jumping castle and a best-presented pushbike for the kids.
All money raised goes towards Lifeline's suicide awareness.
For more information, email stevejohnstone18@gmail.com.
Collection of Curves
WHEN: Saturday
WHERE: Iluka Emporium
DETAILS: Enjoy a collection of drawings that celebrates the female form.
From 11am-12.30pm, you can also enjoy a drawing and sketching demo with tips and hints for a gold coin donation.
Maclean Country Music
WHEN: Sunday, 1-5pm
WHERE: Maclean Bowling Club
DETAILS: Come along and enjoy some traditional country music. Enjoy the music, or get up and have a play yourself. Stay for a meal afterwards.
Maclean Markets
WHEN: Saturday
WHERE: Car park near Maclean Bowling Club
DETAILS: Enjoy stalls that offer an array of items including jewellery, clothing, plants, craft items, freshly baked cookies and cakes and a great range of fresh produce that the whole family can enjoy.
Magical Parks
WHEN: Now until Sunday March 12
WHERE: Westward Park, corner of Bacon and Mary St, Grafton and Ford Park, Wooli Street, Yamba
DETAILS: Magical Parks are coming to the Clarence Valley with dinosaurs and fairies taking over two parks. You will have a wonderful time finding eggs and collecting kittens.
Download the free Magical Parks app, connect to data or a hot spot, turn on GPS (location services) and get ready to find the dinosaurs and fairies.
Heritage Walks
WHEN: Friday, 10am
WHERE: Grafton Library
DETAILS: Join the Friends of Grafton Library and local historian Nola Mackey on a walk through Grafton's CBD listening to her talk about some of the local structures and the history behind them.
Cost is a gold coin donation. Children must be accompanied by adult.
Trash and Treasure Markets
WHEN: Sunday, 8am-12pm
WHERE: Squatters Rest, Tucabia
DETAILS: Wonder through the historic Squatters Rest and enjoy stalls with home made gifts, bric-a-brac, baked goods, locally made jewellery, fruit and vegetables, plants and the popular sausage sizzle. The museum will also be open.
New stallholders are welcome, call Carol on 0428 543 055.