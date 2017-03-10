Things to do this weekend in the Clarence Valley

WILD ENCOUNTERS: Oscar Passmore comes face-to-face with a giant kitten at Grafton's Westward Park, with the help of virtual game Magical Parks.

Show and Shine

WHEN: Saturday, 7am for entries, 8.30am for public

WHERE: Five Mile Hotel, Grafton

DETAILS: Johno's Show and Shine is on this weekend to help raise money for Lifeline.

Cost of entry is $5, with trophies on offer and entries open to all makes and models from vintage to present. There will be face-painting, a jumping castle and a best-presented pushbike for the kids.

All money raised goes towards Lifeline's suicide awareness.

For more information, email stevejohnstone18@gmail.com.

Collection of Curves

WHEN: Saturday

WHERE: Iluka Emporium

DETAILS: Enjoy a collection of drawings that celebrates the female form.

From 11am-12.30pm, you can also enjoy a drawing and sketching demo with tips and hints for a gold coin donation.

Maclean Country Music

WHEN: Sunday, 1-5pm

WHERE: Maclean Bowling Club

DETAILS: Come along and enjoy some traditional country music. Enjoy the music, or get up and have a play yourself. Stay for a meal afterwards.

Maclean Markets

WHEN: Saturday

WHERE: Car park near Maclean Bowling Club

DETAILS: Enjoy stalls that offer an array of items including jewellery, clothing, plants, craft items, freshly baked cookies and cakes and a great range of fresh produce that the whole family can enjoy.

Magical Parks

WHEN: Now until Sunday March 12

WHERE: Westward Park, corner of Bacon and Mary St, Grafton and Ford Park, Wooli Street, Yamba

DETAILS: Magical Parks are coming to the Clarence Valley with dinosaurs and fairies taking over two parks. You will have a wonderful time finding eggs and collecting kittens.

Download the free Magical Parks app, connect to data or a hot spot, turn on GPS (location services) and get ready to find the dinosaurs and fairies.

Heritage Walks

WHEN: Friday, 10am

WHERE: Grafton Library

DETAILS: Join the Friends of Grafton Library and local historian Nola Mackey on a walk through Grafton's CBD listening to her talk about some of the local structures and the history behind them.

Cost is a gold coin donation. Children must be accompanied by adult.

Trash and Treasure Markets

WHEN: Sunday, 8am-12pm

WHERE: Squatters Rest, Tucabia

DETAILS: Wonder through the historic Squatters Rest and enjoy stalls with home made gifts, bric-a-brac, baked goods, locally made jewellery, fruit and vegetables, plants and the popular sausage sizzle. The museum will also be open.

New stallholders are welcome, call Carol on 0428 543 055.