Things to do this weekend in the Clarence Valley

21st Apr 2017 10:00 AM
A John Pickup print which will be available at the Raise the Roof auction.
A John Pickup print which will be available at the Raise the Roof auction.

Raise the Roof auction

WHEN: Saturday, 4pm

WHERE: The Old Kirk

DETAILS: The Port of Yamba Historical Society is holding a fundraising art auction at the Old Kirk.

More than 30 artists connected with the Clarence Valley have donated works.

The live action will start at 6pm and will include original paintings, prints, photographs, drawings and wood work. For the silent auction, held during the viewing time from 4pm, prints of archival photos and fish paintings from the collection will be offered.

Intro to yoga

WHEN: Saturday 9.30am to 11am

WHERE: Grafton School of Yoga, 13 Queen St

DETAILS: Learn the ins and outs of yoga with this free introductory yoga class with the Grafton School of Yoga. Contact Loni Wilson to book and for more details. 0439273 289. Bookings essential!

Art at the Beach

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday

WHERE: Brooms Head Community Hall

DETAILS: John Giese brings a lifetime of experience to his workshops at the beach.

Designed for people with all levels of experience, take a journey into your own subjects and passion for creating. The two-day workshop is $180. Inquiries and bookings 02 6646 7248.

Coffs Harbour Daywalk

WHEN: Sunday, 8 am

WHERE: Meet at car park behind Tourist Office in South Grafton to carpool

DETAILS: Coffs Creek Walk, Botanical Gardens and Muttonbird Island.

Cost $5 for non-members plus fuel share. Morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea at cafes or bring your own. For more information, contact the Clarence Valley Bushwalking Club's walk leader Lorina Dufty 0488423030.

Forces of War

WHEN: Sunday, 2pm

WHERE: Saraton Theatre

DETAILS: The Clarence Valley Orchestra and Chorus with conductor Greg Butcher continues to commemorate 100 years since the First World War and just over 70 years since the end of the Second World War.

Magpies first home game

WHEN: Sunday, reserve grade from 1pm, first grade at 2.30pm

WHERE: Yamba League Field

DETAILS: Lower Clarence Magpies first home game of the season against Casino Cougars.

For the first time in more than 18 months the Lower Clarence Magpies senior sides return to the fields of the Clarence Valley as they look to build a legacy at their new home ground Yamba League Field. Captain-coach Dan Randall returns to his home fields for the first time in six years.

Yamba River Markets

WHEN: Sunday, 9am

WHERE: Ford Park, Yamba

DETAILS: Explore local culture and regional food, craft, art and performing artists in a village atmosphere with the Yamba River Markets.

Saddlery Museum

WHEN: Sunday, 1pm-3pm

WHERE: Copmanhurst Saddlery Museum

DETAILS: Explore photos from Copmanhurst's past this weekend at the Saddlery Museum. There will be displays of xylonite items.

Steampunk gathering and exhibition

WHEN: Saturday, 7pm

WHERE: Criteron Theatre, Grafton

DETAILS: Steampunk is all about mixing the old and the new: fusing the usability of modern technology with the design aesthetic and philosophy of the Victorian age. Come dressed in costume with your picnic basket filled with cheese and wine.

There will be work from local new steampunk sculptures and there will be "Tea Duelling” and "Character Vignettes” for entertainment.

This is a great event for new, experienced or curious steam punkers.

Plunge workshops

WHEN: Saturday

WHERE: Cowper Art Gallery and Sals Sewing, South Grafton

DETAILS: Learn the various ways of creating pattern on cloth using Shibori techniques and indigo dye at the Cowper Art Gallery. Workshop includes, morning and afternoon tea and lunch. All materials are included. Cost is $130. To book, email cowpergallery@iinet.net.au

Learn the art of motion quilting at a free workshop with Christine Mitchell. The workshop will feature raw edge applique. Participants are to bring their own working machines and threads. Further requirements on booking. Cost is $10, plus a $20 kit. Bookings to sallybutt@big pond.com or 0427526918.

Ramornie service

WHEN: Sunday, 10.30am

WHERE: Ramornie cenotaph

DETAILS: The Anzac service will begin at 11.50 at the cenotaph. Light refreshments provided following the service.

