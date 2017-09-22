Things to do this weekend

Sailing come and try

WHEN: Saturday, 10am to 2pm

WHERE: 2 Careys Ln, Harwood

DETAILS: Big River Sailing Club is holding a day where you can come and try out water sports in conjunction with Maclean Outdoors. You can have a go on various dinghies, kayaks and give sailing a go. Life jackets will be provided, wear clothes and shoes that can get wet and bring a hat and sunscreen. A free sausage sizzle will cap off the afternoon.

Maclean swap meet

WHEN: Saturday, 7am

WHERE: Maclean Showground

DETAILS: The Grafton Vintage Motor Vehicle Club is holding a buy swap sell meet this weekend in Maclean. Camping is available on Saturday night and there will be catering on Saturday night and from 6am on Sunday. There are sites available. Cost is $8.

For more information phone Bob Gray on 66452950 or 0417190860.

Day for Girls

WHEN: Friday, 9am to 12pm

WHERE: Anglican Church, Maclean

DETAILS: A day for girls of packing, cutting and sewing to help girls in third world countries. For more information contact Muriel Harris 66464107.

Yamba River Markets

when: Sunday, 9am-1pm

where: Ford Park, River St, Yamba

details: Every month Yamba throws out a rainbow of colour to celebrate the Yamba River Markets on the foreshores of the Clarence River. he stunning location is the ideal backdrop for a relaxed Sunday morning market, held on the 4th Sunday of every month.Enjoy local and regional food, craft, art and performing artists in a festival atmosphere. Handcrafted, innovative designs are on offer with stall holder numbers averaging around 80 to 125 per market.

Copmanhurst Saddlery Museum

WHEN: Sunday, open 1-3pm

WHERE: Copmanhurst

DETAILS: Step back into memories of yesteryear, with photos, school books, needlework and more.

Garrett Kato at the Pelican Playhouse

WHEN: Saturday, 8pm

WHERE: 81 Through Street, South Grafton

DETAILS: Garrett Kato is a Canadian-born musician and songwriter. He lives in Byron Bay with his Australian partner and daughter. In 2015 Kato released his second LP, That Low and Lonesome Sound, to much critical acclaim. Prior to the release of the LP, Kato signed a three album publishing deal with Sony ATV. He has toured extensively throughout Australia including a 33-date sold out support slots for Pete Murray, Bernard Fanning, Kasey Chambers, upcoming tours with Andy Grammer (USA) and Frazey Ford (CAN) along with multiple sold out headline Australian tours. Tickets are $12 presale / $15 at the door. This is an 18+ event.

IPSA Family Fun Day

WHEN: Sunday, from 11am WHERE: Iluka Bowls Club, 75 - 79 Spenser Street Iluka.

DETAILS: It's free entry, with a jumping castle, Old McDonalds Farm, sporting games to be played and a tug-o-war competition to win. There will also be market stalls, face painting, showbags, a lolly bar, and raffles, and many other activities. Food, drinks and live music will be available.

For more, phone the event organiser on 6646 6177.

Yamba Gourmet Street Food Festival

WHEN: Sunday, 11am-9pm

where: Yamba Golf & Country Club, River St Yamba.

DETAILS: The best gourmet mobile chefs around Australia will be travelling to the Clarence Valley to share their custom menus to showcase the regions delicious locally grown food. Join us for lunch and dinner for a family fun day out at the beautiful Yamba Golf & Country Club. Live music, kids fun, vintage and handmade stalls and under the bunting and fairy lights relax on some funky retro chairs and enjoy a beer or wine from the club. Free entry.

Yamba Gourmet Street Truck Food Festival: Check out all the goodies in store for Yamba's street truck festival at the Yamba Golf Club

Second-hand Saturday

WHEN: Saturday

WHERE: Across the Clarence Valley

DETAILS: Second Hand Saturday is on again on Saturday 23 September across Ballina, Byron, Clarence Valley, Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley and Tweed regions. It's the biggest garage sale day on the north coast and a chance for you to turn your trash into treasure. Look out for dirtgirl and our own chicken girl at the following sales: 8am: Maclean preschool, Scullin St, Townsend; 9am: Tucabia Hall; 10.30am: Grafton Regional library; 11.30am: Grafton garage sales.

Copmanhurst Campdraft

WHERE: Copmanhurst recreation grounds

WHEN: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

DETAILS: Copmanhurst Campdraft Association is preparing to host the biggest campdraft the Clarence Valley has ever seen, with around 1200 competitors. There will be a baked dinner on Saturday night with live music and entertainment. Get out to Copmanhurst and cheer on all the local competitors from across the Valley.