President of the Clarence Native Bees Association Ken Faulkner, shows off the design of his revolutionary hive.
Think like a bee: what a rum idea for a hive

Tim Howard
25th Sep 2019 3:22 PM
GRAFTON native bee enthusiast Ken Faulkner's passion has ensured he never stops learning about Australia's little insect wonders.

Mr Faulkner, the president of the Clarence Native Bee Association, has just come up with a revolutionary hive design, which he has discovered has unforseen benefits for its inhabitants.

He was originally inspired to build the hive to allow school students with hives at their schools a better view of the bees at work.

But he found the combination of hinged side walls, perspex viewing windows and his custom-made all-natural covering and glueing agents has turned his hives into bee powerhouses.

Experimenting with an internal feeder for his hives has led to another discovery: native bees have a taste for rum and they do really well on it.

"I make a 50/50 sugar and water solution and I add two drops of rum to it after I heard someone say that bees liked it,” he said.

"I've found that since I've been adding rum to the feeder, the bees are bigger and stronger than they were before I added it to their feeders.”

He said the key to developing his hive was to "think like a bee”.

"You look into a log with a native bee hive and you see it's dark and everything is natural from the bush,” he said.

"That's what you've got to do with their hives. They like it dark. If there's anything bright or glarey, they cover it up straight away.”

Mr Faulkner has the hives on the market for $120, which is competitive with other native bee boxes.

