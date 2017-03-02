28°
News

News

Think you're good enough to be featured by BOM?

The Archbishop places the Mitre on the new Bishop, Gregory Homeming's head.

News

Hundreds gather to watch bishop ordained in...

News

Australia Day revellers make 'beast' slip and...

Tennis and Racquet Sports

Sport

Top Moments from the Australian Open: Getty Images

News

News

Getty Images Most Memorable Cricket Moments of...

This year, they're celebrating Australia over a lamb barbecue. And it’s gonna be big! Because You Never Lamb Alone.

News

Lamb ad declares we're all boat people

Southerly storm rolls in over Woodburn this morning.

News

Was this a morning glory cloud formation earlier...

Tour Operator Hans Preuss told the Townsville Bulletin the attack was "more of a bluff."

News

Kayak group snap pics of angry mother croc lunging at...

Australian pro surfer Mick Fanning surfing under the Northern Lights in Norway.

Sport

Mick Fanning surfs under the northern lights

News

News

2016 in pictures: The moments that made history

Photo taken from the north side of the bridge to South Evans Head.

News

PHOTO GALLERY: Out of control bushfire at South Evans...

Entertainment

Entertainment

Victoria's Secret 2016: Top supermodels wow in...

The most beautiful weather images compiled by the Bureau of Meteorology for its 2016 calendar

News

Australia's most beautiful weather, in photographs

Offbeat

News

Raging bull almost flips 4wd as family sit inside...

News

WATCH: Australia - where our birds throw snakes at...

Actress reveals singing voice.

Entertainment

Modern Family's Sarah Hyland covers Chainsmokers'...

News

WATCH: 4WD rams sedan for allegedly doing burnouts

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

IKEA transforms Sydney Ferry and the result looks...

Dashcam captures ute running red light.

News

Dashcam captures terrifying head-on on QLD road

Lifestyle

What these dying people want to tell you about...

NSW Police Force: We imagine there are a few infringements in the pipeline for this #loadfail.

News

Pipe bomb? Australian ingenuity at its worst... or...

Latest Star Wars film is coming in December.

Entertainment

Star Wars' Rogue One: A rebellion built on hope

Ended up somewhere you shouldn't be? The Australian's "Strewth!" section has you covered

News

Politicians hilariously lampooned on newspaper's 404...

Appearing on ABC's Q

News

Magda Szubanski and Fiona Nash clash over same sex...

Clarence Valley Council is about to start cracking down on illegal parking.

News

VIDEO: Driver leaves wipers on, avoids parking...

News

Think you're good enough to be featured by BOM?

By
2nd Mar 2017 9:20 AM

DO  YOU  think your weather photography is good enough to be featured on the Bureau of Meteorology's annual weather calendar?

Each year, the BOM's Capture the Weather photo competition gives aspiring amateur and professional photographers alike the chance to have their image displayed as part of their traditional weather calendar, which has been running for more than 30 years.

This year, judges will be on the hunt for 13 unique images that capture Australian weather in a dramatic, captivating or creative setting. Interesting interpretations of frost, clouds, rainbows or sunshine have been the top picks in previous years.

Information for photographers wishing to submit their images is at www.bom.gov.au/calendar/contest. The competition closes on March 31.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  australian weather calendar bureau of meteorology calendar photography weather