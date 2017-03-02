Think you're good enough to be featured by BOM?

Jarrard Potter Journalist Full Profile Login to follow

DO YOU think your weather photography is good enough to be featured on the Bureau of Meteorology's annual weather calendar?

Each year, the BOM's Capture the Weather photo competition gives aspiring amateur and professional photographers alike the chance to have their image displayed as part of their traditional weather calendar, which has been running for more than 30 years.

This year, judges will be on the hunt for 13 unique images that capture Australian weather in a dramatic, captivating or creative setting. Interesting interpretations of frost, clouds, rainbows or sunshine have been the top picks in previous years.

Information for photographers wishing to submit their images is at www.bom.gov.au/calendar/contest. The competition closes on March 31.