There is a free yoga session on at Grafton School of Yoga on Saturday. Nicholas Falconer
Thinking about giving Yoga a go?

TIM JARRETT
11th Oct 2019 10:57 AM
HAVE you always wanted to try yoga but were not sure where to start?

Grafton School of Yoga are offering a free session tomorrow morning at 13 Queen St Grafton and instructor Loni Wilson is encouraging anyone to come along, no matter their level of flexibility.

"A lot of people think they have to be flexible to do yoga but that is simply not the case at all,” she said.

"It is not just a physical thing, it is about a mind and body connection.”

Ms Wilson said she had been involved in Yoga for nearly 20 years and still had people participating in her classes from when she started in Grafton 18 years ago.

"They must be getting some benefit I reckon,” she said.

She explained those benefits were not just about physical fitness but flowed through to other aspects of peoples lives including improving things like sleep patterns and their own mindfulness.

The free Introductory Yoga class begins at 7.30-8.30am on Saturday. No bookings needed. Mats available.

