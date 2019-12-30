Thinking small to be square

Co-curator of the Lower Clarence Arts and Craft 8x8 exhibition Suzanne Monin with some of the blank canvas ready to go. Photo: Adam Hourigan

IT MAY only be small, but Suzanne Monin believes the contents of a square canvas is able to bring the community together.

The Lower Clarence Arts and Craft will again hold their 8x8 Small Works Exhibition, and for the co-convener, she said that the exhibition has become a feature for more than just the established artists.

“We get families that do it. One family comes to Brooms Head and they do it, and we promote it as something to do with the kids this summer,” she said.

“It encourages people who wouldn’t have a good to put their work out there.”

The rules are simple. Create a piece of artwork within the eight inch square canvas — that’s it!

“It can be anything,” Ms Monin said. “We’ve had people do glass, one did wood … we even had one do knitting to represent the river with patterns.”

This is the sixth year of the exhibition which is now run as part of the plunge festival, and entries are sent in far and wide.

“We have people from Brisbane who send them in, and a group of painters from Newcastle who always send work in,” Ms Monin said.

The theme this year is "The Everyday” — impressions of what you see, do or experience in your everyday life, and Ms Monin said it gives people a good starting place and they are able to interpret it in anyway or medium.

Entry forms with a canvas provided are available now from Ferry Park Gallery, Maclean and will also be available from the MacMarkets in early January.

There are three sections for students and an open section, with great prize money.

Completed entries are due by Friday, March 20 and the exhibition will run from Friday March 27-May 2 at Ferry Park Gallery.

The opening and presentation of prizes will be at 6pm March 22 at Ferry Park Gallery and student section prize giving at 2:30pm on March 28.