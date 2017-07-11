Third attempt to get start on Palmers Island marine plan

A YAMBA boatbuilding firm will make its third attempt in three years to establish a marine precinct on Palmers Island.

A late report to this afternoon's Clarence Valley Council Environment, Planning & Community Committee meeting will discuss another proposal from Yamba Welding and Engineering to have two river front blocks in School Rd rezoned to allow industrial development.

In 2014 the State Government's Gateway Planning process knocked back the company's first application because noise from the proposed complex would disadvantage neighbours.

In November last year the council sent the proposal back to the drawing boards with a promise to consider it with a 40% reduction of the original site for a proposed marine industrial precinct.

The council staff have recommended sending the latest revised planning proposal back to the Gateway, subject to consideration of the effectiveness of acoustic barriers, the impact of the mitigation measures on the rural landscape and their effect on flood behaviour.

The council also want its concerns on traffic movements, riverbank impacts of dry dock construction, site contamination and Aboriginal cultural heritage addressed.

The council said it would accept plan making delegations and could ask the applicant for more information before proceeding to public consultation, if the Gateway process accepts this application.