Third incident at Grafton intersection

CRASH: Two cars collided on the corner of Prince St and Hoof St around 11am on Wednesday June 26. Kathryn Lewis

A TEENAGE pedestrian has walked away with minor injuries after being clipped by a vehicle on Tuesday evening.

According to police, at approximately 6.15pm, a Nissan Pulsar travelling along Prince St, Grafton made a right turn into Hoof St.

Police say while completing the turn, the driver spotted the 16-year-old female pedestrian crossing the road.

It's understood the driver's mirror clipped the young woman's right arm.

She was taken to hospital as a precaution with non-life-threatening injuries.

Her relatives shared the incident on social media in the hopes of finding the driver.

"She is OK, just some skin off her leg and arm, and a bit of a headache. More in shock than anything. Just concerned that the car drove off..." they posted.

"Doesn't matter who was in the wrong, common courtesy is to make sure the person hit is OK and report it."

This is the third road incident at this intersection in less than a week.

Last Wednesday (June 26) there was a collision between two cars during morning peak hour. A few hours later there was another two-car collision there.

Fortunately, no one was reported to be injured in either of last week's incidents.

However, police inquiries are continuing into the latest event.

Anyone with information about the incident is encourage to contact Grafton Police on 66420222 or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000. To report a crime online visit nsw.crimestoppers.com.au