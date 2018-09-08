Third man charged over fatal shooting

He was remanded in custody, with a committal mention scheduled for November 6.

A THIRD man has been charged over the fatal shooting of a man north of Brisbane.

The 25-year-old Deception Bay man was arrested at a motel in Kallangur on Friday and was later charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Clinton “Rocky” Pollock.

Police alleged he drove a vehicle from the scene of where Clinton "Rocky" Pollock was fatally shot in the chest, on Thompson St, Deception Bay, on Sunday night.

Two other men have also been charged in relation to Mr Pollock's death.

Scarborough man Zachary James Hall, 28, and Justin Josh Meale, 26, of Rothwell, have both been charged with murder.

Hall did not appear in the Redcliffe Magistrates Court on Thursday where his matter was briefly mentioned.

A police officer on the scene at Deception Bay following the shooting of Clinton Pollock. Picture: Tara Croser.

Meale had his matter heard in Redcliffe Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He was remanded in custody and the matter was adjourned until November 6.