Third summer break-in at Clarence school

Gillwinga Public School in South Grafton.
Gillwinga Public School in South Grafton. Caitlan Charles
Caitlan Charles
by

AN ARREST has been made following a break-in at a Clarence Valley School, which would bring the total number of schools broken into in the area over the summer holidays to three.

Coffs/Clarence Command acting inspector Kingsley Chapman said they have arrested a number of young persons they believe to be responsible for the damage caused to Gillwinga Public School in South Grafton between 8pm and 1am on Tuesday night.

"A number of persons have entered at Gillwinga Public School and have caused extensive damage to a number of classrooms," Insp Kingsley said.

He said the young persons identified were assisting police with enquiries.

The vandals smashed windows to gain access to the school buildings and removed a large amount of sports equipment, artworks and threw them across the floor.

There was damage to computers, keyboards and the vandals have pulled the contents, including paint, out of cupboards out and thrown them around, also damaging a plasma TV.

A Department of Education spokesman said two classrooms, a maths resource room and the school hall were broken into.

"Desks and worktrays were overturned, but there was little damage and the school will operate as normal from the first day of term," the spokesman said.

In December 2017, Grafton Public School's infants campus was broken into, and three juveniles were caught while breaking into the school's primary campus.

Topics:  break-in clarence valley coffs/clarence command crime department of education gillwinga public school south grafton vandalism

Local Partners