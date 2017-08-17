Third time lucky for memorial day

REMEMBRANCE: Loved ones and fellow truck drivers will come from as far as Sydney and Queensland to remember those who have lost their lives on the roads at the Grafton Truck Drivers Social Club Memorial Wall Service on Saturday.

THIS warm weather has brought smiles to many faces, including Grafton Truck Drivers Social Club secretary Danielle Richards.

Organising the club's annual Memorial Wall Service has proven a logistical nightmare this year, twice being forced to cancel due to wet weather.

Ms Richards is banking on more favourable conditions for 10.30am this Saturday when the club will attempt to stage the event for the third time this year.

While a more seasonal 20 is predicted to replace yesterday's 32 degree heat, rain is very unlikely.

"The weather's looking alright at the moment, so hopefully it should be right,” Ms Richards said.

"We have to make a decision two or three days beforehand to give those people who come from as far as Sydney and need to book accommodation as much notice as possible.

"The second time it wasn't raining on the actual day, but we had 200m a week before and another 150mm two days before the scheduled date, so everything was just way too wet.”

The memorial wall adjacent to the Pacific Highway in South Grafton was opened in June 2005.

It is honours about 65 truck drivers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Morning tea will be provided at the service before lunch at the Village Green Hotel at 12.30pm.