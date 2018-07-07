Third time the charm for South Cup hopeful

SOUTH GRAFTON CUP: Grafton racehorse owners Greg Harvison and David Blumberg will be hoping third time is the charm for experienced gelding Kasharn.

The six-year-old gelding, who is also part-owned by Sydney racing identity Tony Karakatsanis, will line up in his third straight attempt at the South Grafton Cup after being beaten five lengths by Mr McBat last year.

But a third appearance in the South Grafton Cup was not always on the cards for the gelding, with Grafton trainer Dwayne Schmidt originally having his sights set on a bigger prize when he got the runner back in April.

"Our original plan was to try and go to the Grafton Cup, but he got a foot injury and missed a couple of crucial weeks in his work,” Schmidt said. "This was a bit of a backstop plan, he has been around the South Grafton Cup the past couple of years ... and was unlucky to miss out.”

Kasharn was transferred to Schmidt out of the David Pfeiffer yard in Sydney earlier this year, and the move paid immediate dividends with Grafton jockey Matt Paget riding him to a win in the Armidale Cup first up.

Schmidt spelled the galloper following that run, and after working overtime to help him recuperate from a foot abscess, brought Kasharn back at Ipswich last month ahead of an expected run in the July Carnival.

"He was first up at a metro meeting, over an unsuitable 1350m, but still ran a very good race,” Schmidt said.

"I still thought he was only three-parts ready for that run but he really found the line strong.”

But it would not go anywhere near as smooth in the gelding's second start back on Ipswich Cup Day, where he was caught a little bit out of his depth, finishing six lengths off the pace.

But the run has worked wonders, according to the trainer.

"It topped him up perfectly, he is just about cherry ripe for the Cup race,” Schmidt said.

"His work has been great, he carries 54kg which is a luxury for him and he has a good jockey (Paget) who knows him well.”

Regardless of where he finishes, Schmidt will have his fingers crossed for a local win in the Cup.