Third time's the charm for season's start

BAT TIME: Lawrence batsman Luke Moloney says his batters need to value their wicket.

BAT TIME: Lawrence batsman Luke Moloney says his batters need to value their wicket. Debrah Novak

LCCA: After a bye and a wash-out to start the season, Lawrence are more than keen to get their LCCA season started this weekend when they take on Harwood.

That is, if the rain stays away.

"I've given up looking at the radar," Lawrence captain Luke Moloney said.

"I just hope there's no storms that come through.

"We're definitely keen to get the season started, you could say we're champing at the bit to get out there and play."

Moloney said despite the delayed start to the season, it shouldn't have too much of an impact on their performance this weekend.

"I don't think it should matter too much because everyone will be in the same boat," he said.

"We'll all be starting from scratch, no-one has had any real gain out of it, it's just been too bad there's been no cricket."

Facing off against Harwood at Barry Watts this afternoon, Moloney said he expected a tough match.

"I think they'll be a hard team to beat," he said.

"They've got Matt Young back from Grafton who will be pretty handy, and they've got a good team right across the park so they will be a tough team to beat, but I don't think we will go too badly.

"We will be right if we turn up with the right attitude and play well. The first game of the season is always a bit dodgy, we will have to iron out a few creases, so if we play good cricket as we know we can we can probably win.

"The main thing will be to get some game time under our belt. Everyone is keen so that's the biggest thing."

While in the past their bowling and fielding has been good, Moloney said his team will need to focus on their batting this season.

"I think the biggest thing for us is to bat out our overs," he said.

"Getting bowled out in 25 or 30 overs just doesn't give us enough runs on the board so it's one thing we need to pick up.

"Teams like Harwood have shown us the advantage of batting out our overs and valuing our wickets, so I think that's what we need to do.

"Our bowling and fielding is usually pretty good, but it's been the batting that has let us down nine times out of 10."