25°
News

Third try for marine precinct for Palmers Island

Tim Howard
| 18th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
Yamba Welding and Engineering Owner Bill Collingburn in the workshop which is undertaking a massive scale of operations. Yamba Welding and Engineering is contracted for jobs for the Victorian Police, NSW Marine Rescue, and Armidale airport - to name just a few.
Yamba Welding and Engineering Owner Bill Collingburn in the workshop which is undertaking a massive scale of operations. Yamba Welding and Engineering is contracted for jobs for the Victorian Police, NSW Marine Rescue, and Armidale airport - to name just a few. JoJo Newby

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A MARINE industrial precinct proposed for Palmers Island will be so well landscaped its neighbours won't see or hear it, the proponent says.

Yamba Welding & Engineering managing director Bill Collingburn described the amended proposal to expand his business as "clean and green”.

He said he had been forced to amend his plans considerably, including reducing the block size by 40%, to put the plan back on the table.

The proposal first came to the council in 2014 and was refused by the NSW Government's planning Gateway process in 2014.

But the company returned with a revised plan late last year, including the reduction in site size, which the council approved.

In December Gateway asked the council for noise and traffic impact studies, which the council supplied in April. It now wants another submission from the council to support its updated report.

Mr Collingburn said today's council meeting should approve the planning proposal.

"It's just an approval for the Gateway process,” he said. "It's not a development application or anything.

"If it gets knocked back again I will have to decide if I keep fighting or move elsewhere.”

Mr Collingburn said he needed to expand to cater for the number of boatbuilding projects his business has attracted.

"We have four or five in the pipeline and if we can't expand we will probably have to let them go,” he said.

Mr Collingburn said if he received the green light today a DA could come to council within a year.

"I expect there will be a bit of going backwards and forwards with that,” he said.

"Overall I would like to be building boats out there in two years.”

He said a lot of money had had been spent on consultants so as not to trouble neighbours.

"We're determined to be a good neighbour,” he said.

"The last thing we want is to have the council knocking on our door every time there's a complaint.

"All our buildings are concrete, which absorbs noise, and the acoustic barriers will be so well designed our neighbours won't be able to see or hear us.”

He said the shipbuilding industry was a guaranteed employer of skilled labour into the future.

"The 12m boats we're building for Border Force require 2000 labour hours and it's skilled labour you need skilled people to do.”

Grafton Daily Examiner
5 things coming up at council

5 things coming up at council

Reports from the general manager about Maclean car parking, property sales and the super depot are up for discussion at today's Clarence Valley Council meeting.

From Big Macs to Mack trucks

NEW DIRECTION: Tanisha Searle and her dad Glen at the recent TAFE info session day.

Clarence infrastructure boom: job opportunities for enthusiastic

Search narrows for new council general manager

Clarence Valley Council mayor Jim Simmons and director corporate Ashley Lindsay discuss the agenda before the start of the extraordinary meeting in March prior to the previous general manager's resignation.

The Clarence Valley Council will interview applicants for GM's job.

Emotions high as Ghosts claim shield and minor premiership

RUNAWAY: Grafton Ghosts centre Dylan Collett breaks away for the first try of the match against Coffs Harbour Comets at Frank McGUren Field on Sunday.

President pleased with a successful day for the club

Local Partners

Mareeba get their heads into the racing spirit

Maclean Aged Care home gets a taste of the races thanks to milliner Leonie Apps

Purple bus to bring brain injury awareness to Grafton

Belinda Adams and her big purple bus.

Nationwide tour to stop in Grafton

HUNGRY? 20 places to eat out after race day

Hungry after the races? Here's where to go out

League legend to get the after-party started

GOOD TIMES: Catch Eric Grothe and the Gurus at the Grafton District Services Club after the Grafton Cup.

Eric Grothe and the Gurus will play after the Grafton Cup

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Harry Potter star rescues slashed tourist

DANIEL Radcliffe has been hailed as a hero for helping a tourist slashed in face during a brazen moped robbery in London.

The Game of Thrones scene fans can't stomach

One scene was too much for some Game of Thrones fans

Foxtel responds to frustrated Game of Thrones viewers

Liam Cunningham in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

“UNPRECEDENTED demand”, technical difficulties disrupt GoT premiere.

Mel B and hubby blasted for "high upper-class life"

The pair spend $1600 a month on "entertainment".

How 'Elvis' almost died to win gong

Nic Nicolas performing and winning the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest at VIVA on Sunday.

Doctors warned Nic Nicolas he could face organ failure

Daniel Radcliffe helps aid tourist cut in moped attack

Harry Potter star hailed a hero for helping man attacked in street

Acclaimed author teaches teenage boys art of reading

St Mary's College Year 12 student, Tristan Bazant, 17, (left) has ambitions of becoming an author chats with James Phelan who is conducting workshops at St Mary's College. July 2017

James Phelan knows how to get through to teenage boys

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

Boom or bust? '5.5 million moving into retirement'

National Seniors said that the inequalities with the retirement sector are "a big problem and it's a growing problem".

"It's a big problem and it's a growing problem."

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!