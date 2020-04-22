Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Third western Sydney aged care resident dies from COVID-19

by Kaitlyn Hudson-O’Farrell
22nd Apr 2020 5:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 92-year-old woman has become the third resident of the virus-stricken Anglicare facility in Sydney's west to die from COVID-19 bringing the state's death toll to 31.

The elderly female resident of Anglicare's Newmarch House in Caddens passed away late on Tuesday morning, according to a "saddened" statement from Anglicare Sydney.

Newmarch House in western Sydney. Picture: Dan Himbrechts
Newmarch House in western Sydney. Picture: Dan Himbrechts
coronaviruspromo

The woman had tested positive for COVID-19 and had multiple health issues.

Anglicare Sydney CEO Grant Millard shared his "deepest sympathies" to the woman's family and asked the community for "thoughts and prayers".

"This is a very sad time not only for the immediate family but also for other residents and staff," Mr Millard said.

"Please keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers as we continue to support the

families through what is a difficult and challenging time."

It comes as NSW Health confirmed 42 cases of COVID-19 within the Anglicare aged care facility, with 28 residents and 14 staff infected by a female worker who completed six shifts while unaware she had the deadly virus.

More to come.

 

Originally published as Third western Sydney aged care resident dies from COVID-19

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health newmarch house nsw

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lifelong romance began diving into air raid trenches

        premium_icon Lifelong romance began diving into air raid trenches

        News Clarence couple began their courtship practising air raid drills while at high school.

        Clarence family celebrates Yvonne still going strong at 90 party put on hold Clarence family celebrates

        premium_icon Clarence family celebrates Yvonne still going strong at 90...

        News Party put on hold, but family still celebrates the 90th birthday of its...

        Author needs our help to tell soldiers’ stories

        premium_icon Author needs our help to tell soldiers’ stories

        News Ever wondered what stories are behind those names on the cenotaph? A Maclean author...

        Resident ‘devastated’ after trees fall in Woombah

        premium_icon Resident ‘devastated’ after trees fall in Woombah

        News Bulldozers move in as park owner talks up economic flow on effects