Thirty niners celebrate 80th

IT WAS fun and joy all around last week and a very happy birthday for the the 'thirty niners'.

Self-named as babies of 1939, the thirty niners; Leonie Hayes, Barry Follows, Peter Sinfield and Anne Hillier celebrated hitting the milestone together on Tuesday at the Grafton Hotel.

Ms Hayes's cousin Camelia Flanagan joined the festivities as she also turns 80 soon.

After meeting in Ms Hayes's ukulele class at U3A, the group came together with their students and classmates for a fun-filled day.

"I teach ukulele and guitar for U3A and three of the members in the photo are in my ukulele group and we all have birthdays within three weeks,” Ms Hayes said.

"The idea was having a lunch together because we all arrived at this milestone within the three or four weeks.”

"We had a really lovely lunch, and I've got a lovely group of people that I'm teaching.”

"They decorated the tables, and we had this cake, and we had a really nice time.”

Ms Hayes got a little more birthday joy than she bargained for, with a surprise party last weekend.

"My family and my husband surprised me with a birthday party on Saturday night, I had an idea there was something going on, but I didn't know who he was going to invite,” she said.

With a hugely strong presence in our community, Ms Hayes may be best known as Troy Cassar-Daley's guitar teacher but now she is happy to pass on her skills to those a little older and wiser.

Alongside teaching at U3A, she also attends Whiddon Aged Care weekly to sing and play with some of the residents.

"To be able to come back now and teach it to people who are my vintage, retired people, and get my hand back into it has been great.”