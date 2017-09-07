Thirty-three years of love and life for Rick and Phillip

FIGHT FOR RIGHTS: Phil Wakeling and Rick Buckmaster of Nymboida were married in 2011, after being sick of waiting for the government to do something about it.

PHILLIP Wakeling and Rick Buckmaster couldn't wait for "backwards” governments to stop debating the issue of marriage equality.

In 2011, the Nymboida couple tied the knot with a commitment ceremony, which they called a wedding.

However, legally the pair who have been together for 33 years in October, are not married at all under the current Marriage Act.

Mr Wakeling said when former Prime Minster John Howard changed the Act in 2004, to include the definition that marriage is between a man and a woman, there was no plebiscite.

"He did it within the Australian parliament, which is how it should be done now,” he said.

"We don't agree as a couple that the government should be going down this road, because (there) is already nastiness showing up.”

Mr Wakeling said when the Marriage Act changed, the LGBTQI community was not asking for marriage, but when it was taken away, they began to fight for their rights.

"We said 'no hang on, we pay our taxes, we work hard, Rick and I are very involved in local community' ... we make our contribution to society and then to be treated this shabbily, it's government putting into place bigotry and prejudice within the legal system and that's really what it all comes down to,” he said.

"We feel strongly about marriage, and it will happen; it may not happen under this government”.

Mr Wakeling said he believed most Australians were fair minded, but there were a few who were causing problems.

"The trouble is (the postal vote) is giving them the opportunity, it's giving them a platform and if we didn't give them that platform in the first place this wouldn't be happening, so it's only going to get worse,” he said.

It's all about love for Mr Wakeling who said equality was a human right.

"If two people love each other and choose to be together, then really what business is it of anybody else,” he said.

"It's about human rights, because equality is about human rights, and it just seems very nasty to have a government doing something like this.

"They don't need a plebiscite to go to war or to give themselves a pay rise, but suddenly we need a plebiscite for this?

"Isn't it ridiculous that our relationship isn't legally recognised by the government.”