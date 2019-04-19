This AC/DC Story is simply dynamite

HISTORY lessons are, by nature, elongated and tedious affairs full of facts and figures and not much else, but when you combine it with live music things become interesting.

Such is The AC/DC Story, a three-hour interactive performance that documents the life and times of one of Australia's finest ever musical exports.

Taking you on a journey from the humble beginnings of the legendary band through the Bon Scott era and the fallout from his death, through to the many highlights with Brian Johnson at the helm, The AC/DC Story succeeds where others have failed through the use of visual mediums such as film clips, interviews, and rare photographs and combines them with a live performance from Acca/Dacca in selected increments, performing songs from each album and adding an authenticity to the show that takes you back to the days when this cheeky group of Aussie underdogs defied all odds to reach the summit of rock and roll.

It is a show that will inform and entertain, with the famous bells from Hells Bells and the cannons from For Those About to Rock making a welcome return.

It is an all encompassing spectacular that tells the story of AC/DC with music and allows you to actually feel and enjoy the journey from a unique and rewarding perspective. The band behind the show, Acca/Dacca, have been belting out all of your favourite AC/DC tunes since 2000, with vocalist Larry Attard having supported and run in the same circles as an up and coming AC/DC in their early years including the occasional drinking session with Bon himself at The Victory Hotel Sydney as well as... well you will just have to catch the show to hear the rest.

It's important to remember Acca/Dacca is a full theatre production not just a tribute band "So many tributes out there do more harm than good to the music of AC/DC,” Attard attests. Acca/Dacca was formed in Brisbane in 2000 by Attard (Bon/Brian). He grew up with and had a great deal of admiration for AC/DC from their very beginning. As it turned out, Attard's voice is extremely similar to Bon's and he belts out the late, great front man's material with ease.

At one stage in the early 80s it was thought Angus and Malcolm Young (AC/DC) were considering Larry for the front man's job after Bon's untimely passing, as both Malcolm and Angus were spotted firmly fixed on Larry at a Snake gig in Sydney.

Snake was Attard's "originals” band and word had obviously reached the Young brothers about the uncanny similarity of Attard's vocals to Bon's. Attard was called into Alberts studios, Sydney to meet with George Young and Harry Vander, however as history tells, the position was given to Brian Johnson.

Attard says forming a band such as Acca/Dacca was the last thing on his mind but with masterful persuasion from fellow musos and interested promoters, the decision was made to give it a whirl, and the show was conceived, with jaw dropping results.

See for yourself at the Yamba Bowling Club on Saturday night as Acca/Dacca relives the music and the men behind Australia's most successful rock and roll band.