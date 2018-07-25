This ambo attacker was the last person you would expect

Court rules ambos need protecting, including from people who don't know what they are doing.

Court rules ambos need protecting, including from people who don't know what they are doing. David Nielsen

DAVID Phillip Sparreboom was the last person anyone would expect to attack an ambulance officer on duty.

A policeman for 20 years, he had lost touch with reality when he struck out at two ambulance officers who were attempting to help him.

Sparreboom, of Gympie, pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting a public officer on March 19 last year.

The officers at first thought he had attempted self-harm with a drug overdose, noting that he was "slipping in and out of consciousness."

But a blood analysis at Gympie Hospital showed no drugs, other than what his solicitor described as "a sub-therapeutic dose of Panadol".

Gympie Magistrates Court was told that Sparreboom reacted violently when a paramedic attempted a sternum rub to bring him out of his daze.

But the ambulance officers, assisted by police, did not realise Sparreboom had staples in his sternum after major surgery and had suffered severe pain.

Sparreboom, 65, was a victim of the "bastardisation" scandal which engulfed the army when he was young and was working with the RSL to help other PTSD victims, his solicitor said.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan sentenced him to three months' jail, suspended for a year.