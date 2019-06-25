This Clarence club is a good sport

GOOD SPORTS: Assistant manager Aidan Daniels, marketing Manager Tamara Bendeich and manager Mark Williams after being named a finalist in the Clubs and Community Awards Support of Amateur Sport category.

GOOD SPORTS: Assistant manager Aidan Daniels, marketing Manager Tamara Bendeich and manager Mark Williams after being named a finalist in the Clubs and Community Awards Support of Amateur Sport category. Adam Hourigan

MACLEAN Bowling Club manager Mark Williams says there are not too many sports people in town who haven't had a shirt with the club's logo on it.

The club supports an extensive range of sporting clubs, both junior and senior, in the town and has been recognised for its work in the area.

It is a finalist in the Clubs and Community Award Support of Amateur Sport category, and it takes Mr Williams several breaths to rattle off the list of sports the club sponsors.

"Associations we support include netball, tennis, cricket and the football, and that allows them to keep the fees down for all the players," he said.

"Then we've got individual teams, Warriors and Wanderers cricket, Maclean Netball Club, there's hundreds out there.

"And then we support the races, men's and women's bowls as well as events like the campdraft.

"Pretty much all sport."

And there's a simple reason why their support is so valuable.

"Some of these clubs wouldn't exist without the help from someone," he said. "The costs of grounds and maintenance is going up, and clubs need that help."

Marketing manager Tamara Bendeich said while helping to put together the entry, she realised the extent of what the club did.

"I had never realised before that it was our contribution that allowed the cricket association to make junior registrations free, and that enables the development of the sport," he said.

"And with the senior sports, they pay a reduced rate, the football fees are subsidised and that's really helping to grow the game. They have more than 300 players down there now."

Mr Williams said they also provided a clubhouse for the teams to use, which was well supported, especially by teams like the Maclean Bobcats.

"They are the only club where people will come back here after the game, and then our guys will do the same for the opposition," he said.

"It doesn't happen in other clubs."

Mr Williams said it was nice to be recognised for their work in the area, but said his motto was that community clubs should be for the community, and that was their aim.

"Sport is a lifeblood of towns like this, and most of our board have an involvement, so it's great to be recognised," he said.

The winner will be announced in Sydney on November 2.