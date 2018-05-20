What people missed about this empty chair

Viewers believed a seat had been reserved at the Royal Wedding in memory of Prince Harry’s mum, Diana. Picture: Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images

OF ALL the famous faces at the Royal Wedding, there was one person whose absence was deeply felt - Prince Harry's beloved mother, Diana.

And while there were plenty of touching tributes to the late Princess of Wales on her youngest son's big day, eagle-eyed viewers mistakenly thought this was one of them.

Many viewers and quite a few news outlets took to social media to comment on how a noticeably empty seat in the front pew, next to Prince William, had been reserved in memory of Diana.

While that would have been a wonderful gesture to the groom's late mother, the empty seat actually had nothing to do with her.

The reason the spot was left empty was because no one was allowed to sit in front of the Queen as she sat in her preferred seat in St George's Chapel.

"I've seen some reports about the spare seat by Prince William in the chapel as having being left in memory of Princess Diana," journalist Rebecca English tweeted.

One must never obscure the royal view. Picture: BBC

"It wasn't empty for that reason. The seat in front of the Queen is always left empty, I am told by BP [Buckingham Palace]."

English added: "She needs to be seen - and the seat she was sitting in today is her favourite seat in that chapel, apparently!"

There were, however, many lovely tributes to the late Princess Diana during the Royal Wedding.

Meghan carried a bouquet of forget-me-nots - Diana's favourite flower - which Harry had handpicked from the private gardens of Kensington Palace the day before the wedding.

And in her second outfit of the day, Meghan wore an emerald-cut aquamarine ring that belonged to the late People's Princess, who died in a car crash in Paris in 1997, when Harry was 12 years old.