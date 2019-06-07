This Golf club is a big hit with brides

HAPPY COUPLE: Bronte and Dylan Harvey at their wedding at the Yamba Golf Club.

IT WAS no real surprise to Yamba Golf Club general manager Luke Stephenson that the club took out the Mid North Coast Brides Choice Award for best golf club wedding venue.

"We've got a great co-ordinator in Jo and with all the work she and our team do, the brides always leave here very happy," he said.

He was, however, chuffed with the award given the competition within the area.

"The Mid North Coast region from Port Macquarie to Yamba, to beat the likes of Bonville and many other golf clubs is an honour," he said.

"When I came on board we wanted to focus on food and beverage, and weddings are an integral part of that focus.

"We had a excellent co-ordinator, and found a quality chef and we've been building a quality offering on the back of that."

Their reputation continued to grow with the construction of their newly enclosed deck area, finishing off a package that allowed the club to offer an entire day of service.

"We built an on-course wedding arbour for ceremonies, then have pre-dinner drinks on the deck and onto dinner, so the whole night can be done here," he said.

Mr Stephenson said that as well as locals, there was a strong destination crowd coming from the western areas such as Casino and Inverell to get married on the coast.

"Also there are people from the Gold Coast and Brisbane who are returning Yamba locals that have grown up here and come back," he said.

"It's important to offer them them that whole package, and it's even easier on the guests who can have the ceremony on the course and make their way back to the venue while the couple are out doing photos for a few hours."

Mr Stephenson said the club would look at doing more outdoor events, including offering marquees and other arrangements, but said overall their success came back to a simple motto.

"We try to say yes to everything, work out whatever the bride wants and how, and we'll deliver it."